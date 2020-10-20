Dominic West To Play Price Charles In The Upcoming Seasons Of The Crown?

The Crown is one of the most-watched British shows on Netflix. The story of the show revolves around Queen Elizabeth and all the events and happenings of the British royal house before and after her coronation. The Crown’s cast has delivered stellar performances in the show. Reports say that Dominic West may be joining cast of the show as Prince Charles.

Also read | 'Pure Country' Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play In The Film

Here is everything that one needs to know about Dominic West joining the cast of The Crown

According to a report by Variety, Dominic West is in talks with the makers of The Crown to joining the cast of the show. He has been chosen to play the character of Prince Charles. Dominic West has been roped in to play Prince Charles in the final two seasons of the show. He is going to star opposite Elizabeth Debicki who will essay the character of Princess Diana. Earlier, the role of Prince Charles was played by Josh O’Connor.

Also read | Mugilan Web Series Cast: Know The Actors Who Are Part Of Upcoming Zee5 Show

The first two seasons of The Crown chronicle the story of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation as the queen after the demise of her father. The struggles she faced before she rose to power is also well depicted in the show. The political turmoil of Great Britain at that time also gives the viewers an idea of what actually must have happened then.

Also read | The Trial Of The Chicago 7 Cast List: All The Acclaimed Actors In The Aaron Sorkin Film

The Crown’s upcoming seasons will revolve around the rocky marriage of Prince Charles and Lady Diana. The season will also the viewers though their divorce and also through the shocking and tragic death of Lady Diana. Other important casts of The Crown include Imelda Staunton playing Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce playing the role of Prince Philip and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

Also read | 'Peggy Sue Got Married' Cast: Take A Look At The Actors & Their Roles In The Film

Dominic West is a well-known British actor, musician and director. He is known for the characters that he has played in The Affair and The Wire. His performance in The Affair earned him a Golden Globe nomination. Some of this other famous include Chicago, 300, Punisher: War Zone and John Carter He will be next seen in the BBC movie adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s classic novel “The Pursuit of Love.”

Image courtesy- @dominicwestfanpage Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.