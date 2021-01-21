When Was 'Bling Empire' Filmed? Here Are The Major Shooting Locations Of The Show

Reality TV became a great form of escapism, during the coronavirus pandemic for many. Popular Franchises such as Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Bachelor worked their charm on many audiences. Now, Netflix has brought a brand new reality show to entertain its ever growing fanbase. The Bling Empire premiered on the streaming giant on January 15, 2021. Bling Empire Season 1 showcased a group of super wealthy Asian American friends jetting around the world and attending glamorous parties. Read on to find out when was Bling Empire filmed?

When was Bling Empire filmed?

Season 1 of the show, clearly predates quarantine, as we see rich Asians, attending glamorous and crowded social events. But fans will be surprised to know how long ago the show was filmed. In a January 11 interview with Los Angeles news station KTLA5, Christina Chiu's husband Dr. Gabriel Chiu confirmed Bling Empire filming wrapped around two years ago. Hence, this means that most of the first season was filmed in 2019.

One can track this from the cast’s social media history. For instance, Christina threw a Chinese New Year party to ring in the year of the pig in the premiere episode. The most recent Year of the Pig was in 2019. Christine had posted about the event in February of that year. It appears as though the show started filming around the same time.

Viewers can also get a good idea of when Season 1 filming ended from the cast's Instagrams. For instance Christine posted about the Las Vegas shopping trip she took with her co-stars in the finale on October 17, 2019. On top of that Cherie Chan hosted a 100 Day Celebration for her son Jevon in the finale, and Jamie Xie shared a video of herself wearing the same outfit she wears to that party on October 21, 2019. So far the show has not been renewed for a second season.

Where was Bling Empire filmed?

Source: Still from Bling Empire (Netflix)

Season 1 of Bling Empire depicts a number of extravagant scenes and the Bling Empire cast was seen in a many locations which would be unfathomable to visit in the middle of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The show features everything from spontaneous shopping trips to Los Angeles's finest boutiques to jam-packed dinner parties. Another episode captures an impromptu shopping trip to Paris, taken by Japanese-Russian heiress Anna and in-demand movie producer Kelly. Hence, making the European city a Bling Empire filming location. The two were seen immersing themselves in to the French fashion industry — and increase their collection of highly-covetable designer goods.

Source: Still from Bling Empire (Netflix)

