If You Loved 'Broken Hearts Gallery', Here Are Other Lighthearted Romcoms To Binge On

The Broken Hearts Gallery is a Natalie Krinsky-directorial that released in 2020. The cast of this film includes Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo and Bernadette Peters. The plot of this movie revolves around a woman who is left heartbroken when her lover breaks up with her. She then meets a hotelier and they together start a Broken Hearts Gallery where people can reminisce the good part from their past relationships. If you liked the plot of this film, here are other romcoms you must check out.

Series and movies like Broken Hearts Gallery

1. It Had To Be You

The plot of this 2015 movie revolves around a jingle writer who is extremely ambitious about her career. Her boyfriend proposes to her and also gives her an ultimatum. She then finds herself at the crossroads of whether to marry him to pursue her dreams. It has an IMDB rating of 5.5 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

2. Bridget Jones's Diary

This 2001 rom-com tells the story of a woman who is an avid diary writer. But she gets confused when two men are trying to win her over and are vying for her affection. It has an IMDB rating of 6.8 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

3. 50 First Dates

This Adam Sandler starrer revolves around a woman who suffered from a short-term memory loss. She never remembers that she has a boyfriend and he has to remind her every day that she is committed to him. It has an IMDb rating of 6.8 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

4. About Time

The movie tells the story of a man who possesses the power of time travelling. He is advised by his father to use his ability to pursue his romantic interest. It has an IMDB rating of 7.8 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

5. The Prince & Me

The plot of this movie revolves around the prince of Denmark who has travelled to the US to pursue further studies. Here, he falls in love with a pre-medical student who does not know he is a prince. It has an IMDb rating of 5.9 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

6. Someone Great

This 2019 movie revolves around a music journalist who gets dumped by her long-time boyfriend. She then plans a trip with her best friends to New York City before moving to San Fransico. It has an IMDb rating of 6.2 and is available on Netflix.

