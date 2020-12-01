If You Loved 'Chemical Hearts', Here Are Similar Teen-romantic Drama Movies For You

Directed by Richard Tanne, Chemical Hearts is a romantic drama flick based on Krystal Sutherland’s novel Our Chemical Hearts. Starring Austin Abrams and Lili Reinhart in the lead role, the plot chronicles a teenage high school romance between a school senior who falls in love with a new transfer student.

However, the twist comes in when he comes to about her heart-breaking secret. If you loved watching the film, and are hunting of similar teen romance movies like Chemical Hearts, then here is a list curated for you.

Movies like Chemical Hearts:

The Sun Is Also a Star

Helmed by Ry Russo-Young, The Sun Is Also a Star is based on the young adult novel of the same name by Nicola Yoon. Featuring Yara Shahidi and Charles Melton, the plot of the movie revolves around a young couple who fall in love. However, trouble strikes their paradise when one of their families faces deportation.

Five Feet Apart

The plot of this romantic drama narrates what its title means literally. The story sees a pair of teenagers with cystic fibrosis who meet in a hospital. Love brews between the two, but their disease means they must avoid physical contact at any cost. Both the lead actors of the film are shown to maintain a certain distance away from each other in the entire film.

Before I Fall

Released in 2017, Before I Fall is another teen romantic drama movie helmed by Ry Russo-Young. Adapted from the novel of the same name, the movie stars Zoey Deutch, Halston Sage and Logan Miller in the lead role. The story of the movie revolves around Sam’s charmed life. February 12 is just another day for her until it turns out to be her last. Stuck reliving her last day over and over again, Sam unveils the mystery of her death and uncovers everything she’s losing.

The Spectacular Now

The Spectacular Now is a romantic, coming-of-age drama movie directed by James Ponsoldt. The film chronicles the life of a hard-partying high school senior. His philosophy on life changes entirely when he meets the not-so-typical ‘nice-girl’.

All the Bright Places

Post-meeting each other, two people struggle with the physical and emotional wounds of their past. This romantic teen drama focuses on how they discover that even the smallest moments can mean something. Directed by Brett Haley, the movie stars Elle Fanning and Justice Smith in the lead role.

