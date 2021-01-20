If You Loved 'College Romance', Here Are Other Shows To Watch As You Wait For Season 2

2018 web series College Romance is one of the most-watched web series, available for streaming on YouTube. Created by Apoorva Singh Karki, College Romance plot tells the story of a group of people who navigate their lives through college and all the coming-of-age problems they face.

College Romance cast includes Manjot Singh, Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna, Gagan Arora and Shreya Mehta. The first season of this show received a lot of love from viewers. The trailer of the second season was recently released. College Romance season 2 release date has not been announced yet. If one liked the plot of the show, here are other web series to watch while you wait for the second season.

Web series like College Romance

1. Kota Factory

This web series revolves around students who come to Kota as the city has the reputation of producing toppers. It tells the struggles of the students who come there to study and how they face all academic and personal problems. It has an IMDB rating of 9 and is available for streaming on YouTube.

2. Laakhon Mein Ek

The plot of this web series tells the story of the students who have to rigorously study to clear the Kota entrance test. Even though the show follows a serious storyline, it hilariously portrays the characters and how they cope under pressure. It has an IMDb rating of 8.3 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

3. Engineering Girls

The plot of this 2018 shows tells the story of three girls who are aspiring engineers. When they start their college life, the show sheds light on how they maintain a balance between their relationships and academics. It has an IMDB rating of 7 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

4. F.L.A.M.E.S

This show enters teenage students who attend tuition classes and how they start developing feelings for their classmates. The story will make one nostalgic about their tuition days. It has an IMDB rating of 9.1 and is available for streaming on YouTube. This one of the web series like College Romance.

5. Girls Hostel

This web series tells the story of a girls hostel and how the girls live there. It centres around female friendships and female enemies and it will relatable to any woman who has lived in a girls hostel. It has an IMDB rating of 8.2 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

6. What's Your Status

This romantic comedy show tells three stories parallelly. What sets this show apart is how it makes viewers reminisce their journey from their first infatuation to their first adult relationship. It has an IMDB rating of 8.4 and is available for streaming on YouTube.

Image courtesy- @collegeromance_ Instagram

