If You Loved 'Explained', Here're Other Docu-series That Fans Can Try Next

Explained is a documentary television series that premiered on Netflix back in 2018. Produced by Vox Media, the series’ episode ranges between 16-18 minutes, with each segment highlighting different essential topics. Each episode that premieres in the series is voiced by vivid guest narrators.

If you loved the concept of the documentary series, and are hunting for similar shows like explained, then we have got you covered. Here we have a curated a docu-series list which follows the same format as Explained.

Shows like Explained

The Mind, Explained

Released in 2019, The Mind, Explained is another Netflix’s documentary web television series. Narrated by Emma stone, the show dwells into themes like what happens inside the human brain when a person is fast asleep or using psychedelic drugs. It is a spin-off of Vox’s show Explained and features only five episodes namely Memory, Dreams, Mindfulness, Anxiety and Psychedelics.

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak is one out of many shows like Explained on Netflix, however, this one only deals with pandemics. The series examines a range of issues such as the probability of an influenza pandemic, how to achieve a Universal vaccine, the virus that is now emerging and the deadly outbreak of Ebola in Africa. The series garnered media attention as it was released amidst the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Connected: The Hidden Science of Everything

Connected: The Hidden Science of Everything is another 2020 released docuseries. But unlike Netflix’s Explained cast, where viewers can see narrator and journalist Latif Nasser narrating the whole show in his own investigating ways. The show explores how all humans are connected to each other and the universe.

The Movies That Made Us

The Movies That Made Us is an American documentary web series created by Brian Volk-Weiss. It is the spin-off of the series The Toy That Made Us. Just how Explained’s plot dwells into vivid topics of issues, The Movies That Made Us is dedicated to popular movies that were released amidst the 1980s and 1990s. The series tells intriguing stories behind these movies.

Ask the Doctor

Although Ask the Doctor is a factual television series that explores healthcare. Each episode tackles with different health issues like obesity, sleeping disorder, exercise and others. The cast includes prominent doctors who answer viewer’s questions to help them lead a healthy life.

