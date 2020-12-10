Mama Who' Amy Ellen Richardson Has An Impressive Musical Saga | Read

Mama Who' Amy Ellen Richardson is a popular London-based actress who has essayed in a variety of musicals. She is known for her performances in Les Miserables, Into The Woods, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 ¾, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical Live and many others. Let’s take a look at some of the most amazing Mama Who' Amy Ellen Richardson’s musicals in her career.

Amy Ellen Richardson’s musicals:

The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 ¾

The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 ¾ is one of the famous Amy Ellen Richardson’s musicals. It is based on a young-adult novel written by Sue Townsend. The musical premiered at Leicester in 2015, then off-west end in 2017 and at West End in 2019. Mama Who’ Amy Ellen Richardson was the part of this musical at its West End premiere in 2019 and essayed the role of Pauline Mole.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical Live!

This is a Christmas tv special musical that streamed on NBC recently based on a 2006 musical called Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical. Grinch Musical’s Amy Ellen Richardson co-stars include Matthew Morrison, Nils Allen, Ako Mitchell, Claire Machin, Amelia Minto and Denis O’Hare.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is a jukebox musical that depicts a story of the early life of Carole King in the form of songs with Gerry Goffin, Phil Spector, Barry Mann, etc. Mama Who’ Amy Ellen Richardson essayed the role of Cynthia Weil during the musical’s UK Tour. Some of the other cast members in the same tour were Kane Oliver Parry, Leigh Lothian, Esme Laudat, Emma Lucia and others.



Les Miserables

Les Miserables is one of the popular Mama Who’ Amy Ellen Richardson’s sung-through musicals including characters such as Jean Valjean, Javert, Cosette, Marius, and others. The musical is an adaptation of Victor Hugo’s novel released in 1862. There were a variety of cast members for every tour they had a beginning from 1980 French Album concept to Broadway Revival in 2014.

Into The Woods

Amy Ellen Richardson essayed the role of Florinda in this comedy musical. It is an adaptation of James Lapine’s book and has been directed by Robert Delamere. The other cast members of this one of the prominent Amy Ellen Richardson’s musicals include Valda Aviks, Gaye Brown, Sophie Caton, Alice Fearn, Billy Boyle and several others.

