Cast Of The Grinch Musical 2020: Matthew Morrison And Others In Crucial Roles

The Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical Live! is the Christmas special from the series this year that aired on NBC yesterday on December 9, 2020. The performance was adapted from the 2006 musical Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical and was shot at the Troubadour Theatre in London. Take a look at the actors who are part of the movie.

Cast of The Grinch Musical 2020

Matthew Morrison

Matthew Morrison plays the titular role of the Grinch in the musical. The actor who is also a dancer and singer-songwriter is popular for starring in various Broadway and off-broadway productions. He is famous for portraying Link Larkin in Hairspray and Will Schuester on the Fox television show Glee from 2009 through 2015. From March 2015 to January 2016 he was seen playing JM Barrie in the Broadway Finding Neverland. The actor has received a Tony Award for his role of Fabrizio Nacarelli in The Light in the Piazza.

Nils Allen Booboo Stewart

Booboo Stewart is seen playing the role of Young Max in the musical. He is also a singer and a voice artist. He is popular for his role of Seth Clearwater in The Twilight Saga, Warpath in X-Men: Days of Future Past, and also as Jay in the Disney franchise Descendants.

Denis Patrick Seamus O’Hare

Denis plays the role of older Max in the 2020 Grinch Musical. He is known for his award-winning acting in the theatres Take Me Out and Sweet Charity, and also for his portrayal of vampire king Russell Edgington on HBO's series True Blood. The actor is also popular for his supporting roles in as Charlie Wilson's War, Milk, Changeling, and Dallas Buyers Club.

O’Hare was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie in 2012, for playing Larry Harvey in the first season of American Horror Story. He went on to play Spalding in American Horror Story: Coven and then Stanley in American Horror Story: Freak Show.

