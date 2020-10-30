Where Is Unsellable Houses Filmed? Here Are The Shooting Locations Of The Real Estate Show

Unsellable Houses is a real estate television reality show. This show revolves around a pair of twin sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis are real estate agents. They work their knowledge of architecture and gives makeovers to unsellable homes. The pair renovates modest homes that need urgent and desperate fixing. The show is available for streaming on HGTV. If was wondering about the filming locations of Unsellable Houses, this article provides all the details.

According to a report by Heraldnet, the filming of Unsellable Houses has taken place at Everett, Marysville, Bothell, Lake Stevens, Snohomish and Lynnwood. These are located in Snohomish County. Snohomish County is located in Washington State. The aim is to get Snohomish County global attention.

The houses in the 11 episodes of Unsellable Houses are located in and around the above-mentioned areas. High Noon Entertainment production company saw the sister’s work after watching their YouTube videos. This duo sings along their homebuyers as well. The production house has also delivered hits like Fixer Upper and Cake Boss.

An 1890s era house in Everett was not selling for a very long time. The twin sisters took over the renovation of the house. The sister duo sealed a deal to dop 11 shows after that.

The sisters only renovate and focus on those houses that cost between $350,000 and $500,000. One of the houses that they sold in a March episode which had three-bedroom and one-bath. This house went on sale at $375,000. The sisters worked for four weeks on the house. The sisters said that the house received multiple offers.

Even though identical, the sisters have a stark opposite style. The twins are 38-years-old, Lyndsay has brown hair while Leslie has blonde hair. Leslie is three minutes younger than Lyndsay. They at times even speak in unison. They often complete each other’s sentences.

The two are always exchanging fun banter. Leslie asserts that everything she is wearing has been worn by Lyndsay before. She shops from Lyndsay’s give away pile. They always support each other and guide each other.

