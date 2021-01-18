If You Loved Jason Segel As Marshall In 'HIMYM', Here Are His Other Comedy Films To Watch

Jason Segel entertained the audiences in the role of Marshall Eriksen in the 2005 sitcom How I Met Your Mother. The character of Jason Segel's Marshall is the best friend of Ted Mosby, played by Josh Radnor. The plot follows the life story of Ted who narrates to his children how he met their mother. Jason Segel's birthday falls on January 18. Celebrate the actor's birthday buy watching his other comedy movies.

Movies to watch on Jason Segel's birthday

1. Forgetting Sarah Marshall

This 2008 romantic comedy film revolves around Peter who decides to go on a vacation in Hawaii after his breakup with Sarah. When he checks in the hotel, he learns that Sarah has also checked in the same hotel. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.1 and is one of the best of Jason Segel's movies.

2. The Muppets

The plot of this 2011 musical revolves around three friends who are fans of the Muppets. They get together to reunite the Muppets and to save their theatre from shutting forever. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.1 and is one of the hilarious of Jason Segel's movies.

3. I Love You, Man

This 2009 romantic comedy film revolves around Peter who is searching for a best man for his wedding. But the tables turn when the bond between him and his best man grows deeper and this upsets his wife-to-be. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.

4. The Five-Year Engagement

This 2012 movie tells the story of a couple who get engaged a year after they met. But due to professional or any other commitments, their marriage keeps getting postponed until they start questioning their choices. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.2 and is one of the most entertaining of Jason Segel's movies.

5. Jeff, Who Lives at Home

This 2011 comedy-drama revolves around a 30-year-old unemployed man who is desperately looking for a sign that will change his life forever. One day, he gets a call from a wrong number which turns his life upside down but also leads him to his destiny. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.5.

6. This Is The End

This 2013 drama-comedy film revolves around a Hollywood actor who throws a huge party at his place. After some time at the party, an earthquake strikes which destroys half of Los Angeles. The party-goers huddle together in the house and come up with a safe plan. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.6.

Image courtesy- @jase.segel Instagram

