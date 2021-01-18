Kalki Koechlin Plays Hebrew Lullaby On Ukulele, Lists It As Things To Do In Traffic

Best-known for her unconventional performances in the Hindi movie industry, actor Kalki Koechlin recently shared a cute moment of herself with her daughter sitting inside their car. Her video was so soothing and adorable that all her fans took to her social media and added tons of hearts and lovely comments. Let’s have a look at Kalki Koechlin’s Instagram handle and see what she shared with her fans.

Actor Kalki Koechlin recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this cute video of her in which she can be seen sitting with her daughter in the car and singing a lullaby. Kalki Koechlin’s baby can be seen calmly sleeping next to her while the actor can be seen singing a Hebrew lullaby on her ukulele. As Kalki had posted such a similar video clip earlier on her Instagram handle, all her fans were delighted to watch her again.

In the caption, she stated how it had been a long time since she posted one of these and mentioned that she was singing a Hebrew lullaby called ‘Laila Laila Mistaqelette’. She even stated that her singing was one of the things which she enjoyed while stuck in traffic.

As Kalki Koechlin’s videos in which she can be seen singing are a treat for her fans, they were again thrilled to watch it when she posted it recently after a very long time. Many of them commented how emotional they were after they watched the beautiful lullaby time with Kalki Koechlin’s baby while others sent hearts to both of them. Many others also took to Kalki Koechlin’s Instagram post to compliment how calm and soulful her singing was while one of the other fans called that moment precious. Have a look at Kalki Koechlin’s Instagram handle and see how fans admired her latest video.

Kalki Koechlin’s videos

One of the other Kalki Koechlin’s videos is clear proof that she loves to sing lullabies to her baby and all her fans cannot keep calm every time she shares a video. In this video, she can be seen singing a Tamil lullaby to her baby. In the caption, she stated how she adapted this from the original to accommodate her lack of musical experience and added how this Tamil lullaby was a great one to get her baby in sleep mode. All her fans again swamped her comment area with love and stated how awesome her voice was.

