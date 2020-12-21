If You Loved 'Paava Kadhaigal', Check Out These Similar Anthology Movies

Paava Kadhaigal made it to Netflix last Friday on December 18, 2020. The anthology film is being widely acclaimed and it portrays how various themes like pride, honour and sin affect relationships of love. Here's a list of South Indian anthologies that should be added to your watchlist right away.

Anthology movies like Paava Kadhaigal

Kerala Café

This is a 2009 Malayalam anthology that was produced by Ranjith, while a team of 10 directors at the helm including Lal Jose, Shaji Kailas, Anwar Rasheed, Shyamaprasad, B. Unnikrishnan, Revathy, Anjali Menon, M. Padmakumar, Shankar Ramakrishnan, and Uday Ananthan. This was the first-ever Malayalam project which had ten of each director, cinematographers, musicians, editors, art directors. The ensemble cast saw Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Dileep, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Rahman, Fahadh Faasil, Jayasurya, Suraj Venjarammood, Navya Nair, Nithya Menon, among others, in pivotal roles.

Sillu Karuppatti

This is a 2019 romantic anthology flick which was written and directed by Halitha Shameem, while Pradeep composed its music and background of the film. The critically acclaimed film was also commercially successful and premiered at the Bengaluru International Film Festival and Toronto Tamil International Film Festival. Samuthirakani, Sunainaa, Manikandan K, Nivedhithaa Sathish, Kravmaga Sreeram, Leela Samson, Sara Arjun, and Rahul play focal roles in the movie.

Solo

Solo is a 2017 experimental anthology with Dulquer Salmaan playing the lead role of Shekhar, Trilok, Siva and Rudra in all the four parts of the movie. The movie was directed, co-written as well as co-produced by Bejoy Nambiar and shot at the same time in Malayalam and Tamil languages. It released worldwide on October 5, 2017, followed by a Telugu dubbed version titled Athade in June 22, 2018. The movie is now being dubbed in Hindi and will be called Tatva.

Naalu Pennungal

Naalu Pennungal was a 2007 Malayalam anthology, that was adapted by four short stories written by Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai. The project was bankrolled by Adoor Gopalakrishnan who was at the helm of the project. The lead roles were played by Padmapriya, Geethu Mohandas, Manju Pillai, and Nandita Das, while the movie had a huge supporting cast.

5 Sundarikal

5 Sundarikal is a 2013 anthology film, which contains five short love stories about five different types of women. The stories were directed by Shyju Khalid, Sameer Thahir, Aashiq Abu, Amal Neerad and Anwar Rasheed, featuring an ensemble cast. The movie made it to theatres on June 21, 2013, and was produced by Amal Neerad Productions.

