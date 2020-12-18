'Paava Kadhaigal' Review: See What Twitter Users Had To Say About This Tamil Anthology

Paava Kadhaigal is the latest Tamil movie which explores various elements of life like love, sin, honour and pride. You can watch Paava Kadhaigal on Netflix. The movie released today, on December 18, 2020. The much-awaited anthology tells four different stories by four different directors. Many fans who were waiting for the film to release have already watched it and the Twitterverse has nothing,but praises for the movie. Read the Paava Kadhaigal review on Twitter.

Paava Kadhaigal Review - From Dulquer Salman to other Twitter users

Paava Kadhaigal's plot revolves around the different elements of life. Every story has new twists and turns and manages to deliver a rollercoaster of emotions. The short films are directed by Vetrimaaran, Vignesh Shivan, Sudha Kongara Prasad and Gautham Menon. This anthology is already receiving a good response from the audience on social media platforms. Check out some of the fan reviews on Twitter here.

One of the Twitter users wrote about how the character portrayed by Kalidas made him emotional and appreciated both the writer and the director. He wrote that he found Kalidas' character very special. He also tagged Sudha Kongara Prasad and appreciated her for her direction.

Another Twitter user wrote, "#PaavaKadhaigal Wow you people rocked it to the core. He then tagged Kalidas and praised his acting as well". He also tagged Shanthnu Buddy for his performance as well. See the post here.

#PaavaKadhaigal Wow ❤️ you people rocked it to the core, @kalidas700 bro your acting vera level start doing tamil films as well #Thangam finally engal nayagan @imKBRshanthnu you nailed it bro antha Tamil ucharipu loved it pic.twitter.com/fvuCZucJbV — Ashok Gowtham (@gauthamash) December 18, 2020

The Zoya Factor actor, Dulquer Salman also took to his Twitter to appreciate the movie and Kalidas more specifically in his review as well. See his post here.

Happened to watch “Thangam” from #PaavaKadhaigal ! Sudha Maam you’ve touched and moved the viewers once again with such a delicate and tender story. @kalidas700 your portrayal was endearing, fragile and heartbreaking. @imKBRshanthnu you were mature strong and intense. 🤗👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/mAX0FchrMc — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) December 18, 2020

Since the movie is themed across various different ideologies, a user called the movie 'brilliant'. The user said that everyone should watch it. See the post here.

#PaavaKadhaigal what a brilliance!



Every Caste/Honour 'oriented' fellows should watch this. #Paavakathaigal — Not An Ordinary K (@notanordinaryK) December 18, 2020

Another Twitter user was short of words while describing the movie. The user said that these stories need to be heard. The user also said that the four stories are filled with mixed emotions. See the post here.

#PaavaKadhaigal stories which cannot be shared or which cannot be talked are most hard hitting and needed to be heard somehow by someone .

These four short stories are fully packed with mixed emotions which leaves hearts heavily . pic.twitter.com/GEKryeS9LV — sabkamalik🏹 (@Indiapvtlmtd) December 18, 2020

Paava Kadhaigal's cast includes an ensemble of stars like Kalki Koechlin, Sai Pallavi, Anjali, Prakash Raj, Simran, Kalidas Jayaram, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bhavani Sre, and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Aadithya Baaskar, Hari, and Padam Kumar, among others across the four films.

IMAGE CREDITS: @kalidas_jayaram IG

