What Time Does 'Paava Kadhaigal' Release On Netflix? Know Date And Time

Paava Kadhaigal is all set to mark its premiere on Netflix. The Tamil-language anthology movie comprises of four short film segments, which are similar to the ones in Hindi like Lust Stories and Ghost Stories. It will feature flicks that will be directed by filmmakers Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Vetrimaaran, and Vignesh Shivan.

Paava Kadhaigal will explore how different elements in life, like honour, love, sin, and pride, have a hand in influencing relationships of love. Fans must have been wondering what time does Paava Kadhaigal release on Netflix. So, here we have mentioned everything about the Paava Kadhaigal release date 2020 and time on Netflix that you must check out right away:

What time does 'Paava Kadhaigal' release on Netflix?

Paava Kadhaigal release date 2020

The makers of Paava Kadhaigal revealed its release date a few weeks ago. They also dropped its trailer, featuring four gut-wrenching stories on December 3, 2020. Paava Kadhaigal release date 2020 is December 18, 2020, Friday. Check out further details about Paava Kadhaigal release time on Netflix:

Paava Kadhaigal release time 2020

While the makers have dropped its release date, there has been no official information regarding the Paava Kadhaigal release time. However, interested viewers can click on the bell icon on Netflix app. It will notify them as the movie releases. Moreover, one would require a paid subscription to access the digital platform. Know more details about the movie, including the cast and plot below:

Watch the trailer of Paava Kadhaigal on Netflix below:

Also read: Sidharth Malhotra's Quirky Instagram Captions That Got Thumbs Up From His Fans

Also read: Salman Khan Looks Better With Sonakshi Sinha Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas On-screen?

Paava Kadhaigal on Netflix: Cast and plot of the movie

Paava Kadhaigal on Netflix features an ensemble cast of acclaimed stars like Kalki Koechlin, Sai Pallavi, Anjali, Prakash Raj, Simran, Kalidas Jayaram, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bhavani Sre, and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Aadithya Baaskar, Hari, and Padam Kumar, among others. According to the description alongside the trailer on Netflix YouTube channel, Paava Kadhaigal is ‘a Tamil anthology helmed by four celebrated directors, who explore the intricacies of complex relationships through four gut-wrenching stories’ and adds ‘honour, love sin, pride. Four stories, one rollercoaster of emotions’.

Also read: Asim Riaz Crosses 4 Million Follower-mark On Instagram, Fans Congratulate

Also read: Ajay Devgn Lends Voice To 'Lalbazaar', Actor Ronjini Chakraborty Calls It 'icing On Cake'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.