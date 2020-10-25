If You Loved Gulabo Sitabo, Here Is A Watchlist Of Other Movies Set In Small Towns

One of the first movies that was released on a digital platform was the comedy-drama, Gulabo Sitabo. It was released on Amazon Prime Video. Gulabo Sitabo was widely loved by the audiences because of the stellar performances delivered by Ayushmann Khurana and Amitabh Bachchan.

The film is set in Lucknow and revolves around the battle of ownership of a dilapidated mansion owned by Mirza, played by Amitabh Bachchan and Baankey, played by Khurana. Baankey is a tenant at the mansion. Both of them are always at loggerheads with each other about payment of the rent. The end teaches the audiences a beautiful lesson. If one loves moves set in small towns, here is a watchlist of the same.

Here is a watchlist of movies set in small-town India and a unique storyline

1. Bareilly KI Barfi

This is one of the movies like Gulabo Sitabo which is set in the small town of Bareilly where Bittu relates to the character of a novel that goes by the same name. She decides to meet the author of the book. A lot of confusion arises when she gets confronted with the real author of the book and the fake one she fell in love with. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 7.5.

2. Tanu Weds Manu

The plot of the movie is set in Kanpur and revolves around the arranged marriage of Tanu and Manu. How both go from agreeing to marry each other to Tanu rejecting Manu and finally getting married leaves the audience in splits. This is one of the movies like Gulabo Sitabo which is also set in a small town and reflects in rich culture. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 7.6.

3. Masaan

This movie is set against the backdrop of Varanasi and beautifully captures frames of the Ganga. The plot of the movie revolves around two stories simultaneously. One is one a pre-marital sex scandal starring Richa Chadha and the other is a love story between an upper-caste girl and a lower-caste boy, starring Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 8.2.

4. Toilet Ek Prem Katha

This is one of the movies like Gulabo Sitabo which set in the small town of Gorakhpur. The movie revolves around a woman who fights in her in-laws’house to get a toilet built and condemns open defecation. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 7.2.

5. Sui Dhaga

The movie revolves around a small-town couple who stitch clothes and dare to participate in a fashion show. The struggle of the couple if beautifully portrayed in the film. The movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDB rating of 7.6.

6. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

This movie revolves around how the concept of erectile dysfunction is treated as a taboo in small towns. The movie chronicles how Mudit, played by Ayushmann Khurana fights through the struggle and goes on to explain that love and sex are not the same. The movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDB rating of 6.9.

7. Badrinath Ki Dulhania

This is one of the movies like Gulabo Sitabo which set in the small town of Jhansi. The movie revolves around the issues of dowry and gender inequality amidst telling a love story. The movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDB rating of 6.1.

8. Dum Laga Ke Haisha

It has been loved by the audience for it's sweet small town-charm. This movie revolves around a man who is first ashamed of his overweight wife but then eventually falls in love with her. The movie is set against the backdrop of Haridwar. The movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has an IMDB rating of 7.5.

Image courtesy- @bollyecia Instagram

