If You Loved 'Schitt's Creek', Here Is A Watchlist Of Other Quirky Sitcoms To Binge On

2015 sitcom Schitt's Creek entertained the audiences thoroughly with the Rose family’s journey from riches to rags which gives the audiences a lot to laugh about. It is created by Dan Levy and his father Eugene Levy and spans over six seasons. The last and final season of the show was released in April 2020 and the fans are missing it already. If one liked the plot of Schitt's Creek, here are other shows with a similar plotline to watch.

Shows like Schitt's Creek

1. Arrested Development

The plot of this show also revolves around the wealthy Bluth family who finds their lives turned upside down when the head of the family is convicted to prison. The firstborn is then left to with the family’s real estate to contend the family with. It has an IMDB rating of 8.7 and is available for streaming on Netflix. This is one of the shows like Schitt's Creek to watch.

2. Kim’s Convenience

This show revolves around the lives of the Kims who run the convenience store. How they face life’s challenges with humour and wit which makes it similar to that of Schitt’s Creek. It has an IMDB rating of 8.2 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

3. Grace & Frankie

The plot of this 2015 sitcom tells the story of two women who have been each other’s rivals since a very long time. They later learn that their husbands have fallen in love with each other and have decided to get married. This is one of the shows like Schitt’s Creek. It has an IMDB rating of 8.3 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

4. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

The plot of this American sitcom revolves around Kim who had been kept in cult captivity and has spent 15 years living in an underground bunker. She then meets a street performer who later becomes her roommate and they face the oddities of life together. It has an IMDB rating of 7.6 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

5. Shameless

This 2011 comedy-drama series revolves around Frank who is a drunkard and also the head of the family. He has six children who suffer because of his habit and his eldest daughter takes care of everyone. It has an IMDB rating of 8.6 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. This is one of the series like Schitt's Creek to binge on.

6. Transparent

This 2014 drama series tells the story of Mort who has an important piece of news to announce to his children, but they are so self-absorbed that the conversation takes a different turn. But when he learns a secret about his daughter, everyone in the family starts spilling their own. It has an IMDB rating of 7.8 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Image courtesy- @schittscreek Instagram

