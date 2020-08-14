'Southern Charm' Cast: Danni Baird, Kathryn Dennis; Full List Of Characters On The Show

Southern Charm is a reality TV show is based on the notoriously closed society of Charleston, South Carolina. The plot of the show revolves around Charleston, South Carolina's famously closed society opens the gates to their centuries-old plantation homes for a real-life snapshot of how the modern-day Southern elite lives.

Be charmed by the social scene which, unlike any other community in America, is bound by tradition and ostentation by a group of the most charismatic gentlemen of the city and their Southern belle equals. The show is created by Bryan Kestner and Whitney Smith. Know who is a part of the Southern Charm cast below.

Kathryn Dennis

There have been a lot of eyes on Kathryn Dennis ever since her entry in the Southern Charm series. Dennis' full name is Kathryn Calhoun Dennis, which points to her remarkable family background instantly. In addition, Dennis is directly descended from the seventh vice president of the United States, John C. Calhoun.

She has also expressed an interest in politics on several occasion. But seems like Dennis has a passion not just for politics, but also for fashion and home design and is quite evident on the show.

Danni Baird

Danni Baird is best referred to as Reality Star. The reality star who has been a regular face on Bravo 's Southern Charm television show. Danni is one of the most experienced Reality Stars, according to trendcelebsnow.com. She ranked on the list of those famous people born May 14, 1984. She's also one of the US-born Richest Reality Actors.

Chelsea Meissner

Chelsea Meissner is one of Hollywood 's infamous reality stars. American reality TV personality who gained attention after being the 2nd runner up on Survivor: One Nation. She joined Bravo's Southern Charm Cast in 2017. The actor has been garnering heaps of praise and attention for her work and glamourous avatar on the show.

Naomie Olindo

Naomie Olindo rose to fame starring on the famous Bravo reality show Southern Charm alongside boyfriend Craig Conover. Among others, she has been loyal to Southern Charm co-stars of Conover, Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel. Via her social media account, the actress enjoys a massive fan following.

Southern Charm’s supporting cast includes

Whitney Smith

Ashley Jacobs

Craig Conover

Shep Rose

Thomas Ravenel

Cameran Eubanks

Madison LeCroy

Eliza Limehouse

