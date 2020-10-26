'Write Before Christmas' Cast: Who Are They And What Characters Are They Playing?

Write Before Christmas was an exclusive Hallmark film which came around the Holiday season. The movie highlights the aspect of kindness and love during Christmas. The story is based on the life of a woman who sends out five letters to the people who have impacted her life the most. She does this soon after her break up as a way to spread joy to others. However, she runs into a stranger and things begin to change for her from thereon. What follows next forms the story of the movie.

The film did quite well and gave out a proper festive vibe through its immersive cinematography. The actors too managed to put out great performances in the film. Thus, here is a list of the Write Before Christmas cast.

Write Before Christmas characters and cast

Torrey DeVitto as Jessica

Torrey DeVitto plays a pivotal role in the cast of Write Before Christmas as the story of the film revolves around her character of Jessica. In the film, she is dumped by her longterm boyfriend. Later on, as an act of kindness, she decides to send out five letters to people who have impacted her life the most.

Chad Michael Murray as Luke

Chad Murray is the love interest of Torrey in the film. He too plays a pivotal role in the cast of Write Before Christmas. The actor offers a necessary charm to the role he plays. Fans loved his performance in the film and the chemistry he shared with Torrey as Jessica.

Lolita Davidovich as Lila

Lolita Davidovich acts as Jessica’s best friend and confidante in the film. She is quite convincing as her character of Lila and leaves an impressive mark on the audiences. She is among the Write Before Christmas cast who earned praises from fans who watched the film despite her limited appearance.

Drew Seeley as Jax

Drew Seeley also appears in the film and plays the role of Jax. The audiences loved his work in the film and thus Drew earned several praises. The actor was specially searched for with “Who plays Jax in Write before Christmas?” after his role in the film. Seeley left a lasting impact on the audiences with his incredible performance.

