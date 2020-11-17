If You Loved 'Supernatural', Here Are 5 Other Paranormal-related TV Shows To Watch Next

With over 15 successful seasons, Supernatural has made several people addicted to their television screens and fantasy series. If you have finished binge-watching how the Winchester brothers are saving people and hunting things down, these other fantasy paranormal related TV shows are something you should check out. From Stranger Things to Warehouse 13, here are 5 other paranormal-related TV shows to watch.

Paranormal series to watch if you loved Supernatural

Stranger Things

Starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Cara Buono and Dacre Montgomery, Stranger Things is directed by the Duffer brothers. Over the 3 seasons of the series, you can witness how during the 1980s in Indiana, a group of young friends witness supernatural forces and secret government exploits. As they search for answers, the children unravel a series of extraordinary mysteries.

Warehouse 13

Warehouse 13 is another science fiction TV series which has aired 5 seasons. Created by Jane Espenson and D. Brent Mote, Warehouse follows the story of two US Secret Service agents who are transferred to a classified supernatural warehouse in South Dakota to investigate reports of psychic activity there and to retrieve lost paranormal artefacts. It stars Joanne Kelly, Eddie McClintock, Allison Scagliotti and Aaron Ashmore.

Also Read: Millie Bobby Brown Of 'Stranger Things' Fame Mourns The Loss Of Her Deceased Grandmother

Lucifer

Developed by Tom Kapinos, Lucifer is an American urban TV series. Lucifer is taken from a comic book series The Sandman published by DC Comics Vertigo. The series stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, DB Woodside and Rachael Harris. The series explores the story of Lucifer, a demon, who returns from hell to reside in Los Angeles and runs a club. He soon gets involved with the local police and assists them in solving tricky criminal cases.

Also Read: Jared Padalecki Talks About 'Supernatural' Series Finale & Why He Liked The Show's Ending

The Vampire Diaries

The Vampire Diaries is another American supernatural teen drama series developed by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec. It follows the story of Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, Steven R McQueen and Sara Canning. The Vampire Diaries follows the story of Elena, who on the first day of her school meets Stefan and immediately feels a connection with him. However, what she does not know is that Stefan and his brother Damon are vampires.

Also Read: 'Supernatural' Season 15 Episode 18 Recap: Castiel's Happiest Moment

Angel

With over 5 seasons, Angel is another popular fantasy supernatural series to binge-watch. Created by Joss Whedon and David Greenwalt, Angel stars David Boreanaz, Glenn Quinn, Charisma Carpenter and August Richards. Angel follows the story of a vampire angel who leaves his true love, Buffy, in Sunnydale and tries to get a fresh start in LA. There he finds another breed of friends who are waiting to bring out his dark side.

Also Read: Supernatural's Andrew Dabb Reveals The Finale Episodes Will Give An 'old School' Feel

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.