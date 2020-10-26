Jared Padalecki Talks About 'Supernatural' Series Finale & Why He Liked The Show's Ending

The popular American show Supernatural is currently airing the 15th season of the show. In a recent get-together, the actors of the show talked about their journey and how they are bidding the show a goodbye after being a part of it for 15 years. On Friday, October 23, PaleyFest released a final panel with Supernatural TV show actors including Robert Singer, Andrew Dabb, Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, and Alexander Calvert.

Jared Padalecki reveals his favourite moment of the Supernatural series

The cast of the popular TV show Supernatural whose series finale is scheduled to air on November 19 recently came together for a PaleyFest panel. The actors talked about the show's ending, their favourite moment in the show, as well as their expectations of the show's ending on the final panel at PaleyFest NY. According to EW, Padalecki talked about the show's ending, stating that he is very pleased with the show's ending and how it turned out at the end. He also mentioned that the series finale episode is definitely his "favourite" episode. According to Singer, the last episode will have an intimate ending to Sam and Dean's role.

Supernatural cast includes actors like Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Katie Cassidy, Genevieve Cortese, Lauren Cohan, Misha Collins, Mark A. Sheppard, Mark Pellegrino, Alexander Calvert and others. The show is about two brothers who hunt ghosts, demons, monsters and other supernatural beings. The series has earned immense love over the years. Supernatural will end on November 19, 2020, with its 327th and final episode. Jared Padalecki and Jansen Ackles played the role of Winchester brothers Sam and Dean in the TV show, while the rest of the cast and characters are introduced as the season goes on.

Jared Padalecki will next be seen on television with the serial Walker that will air next year. The show is an American action series which is a reboot of the 1993–2001 television series called Walker, Texas Ranger. Jared Padalecki would be seen in a titular role in Walker which would premiere in January 2021.

Promo Image courtesy: Jared Padalecki Instagram

