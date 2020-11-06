'Supernatural' Season 15 Episode 18 Recap: Castiel's Happiest Moment

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 18 got a bit sad as fans saw one of their favourite characters from the show, Castiel, die. Castiel died taking the bullet for Billie that would have killed Dean and many other people. This was tagged as one of the most emotional scenes on the show as per fans on Twitter. Read ahead to know more about what happened in the episode.

Supernatural recap

Fans see Billie threaten to kill Cas and Dean when Castiel realises that only he can stop her. Most fans would also have remembered that Castiel had made a deal with The Empty and this deal would come true when he experienced true happiness. For the entire last season, he had thought to himself what that would look like. He also asked Dean - 'What could my true happiness even look like, I never found an answer because the one thing I want is something I know I can’t have. But I think I know now happiness isn’t in the having. It’s in just being.'

So it has been made clear by the makers of the show that this moment is quite profound for the angel. Even Supernatural's Destiel wonders the same thing. There was also a point where he told Dean that he didn't think of himself as a good man and added that he thought he was 'just horrible' and that Dean had helped him change. The moment gets quite emotional and he also describes Dean to be a wonderful person. Dean adds that it feels like a goodbye and Cas ends by saying 'I love you'.

After this heavy moment, many other significant things also happened. Castiel and Dean in Supernatural are very good friends but this hasn't always been the case. But in the end, all goes well. Castiel dies but sees his happiest moment and all the other characters have also seemed to learn important things about the world and life. In the final shot, Dean and Cas lock themselves in a room to escape Billie but Cas has to give up his life and realise this was his happiest moment in life.

