Supernatural's Andrew Dabb Reveals The Finale Episodes Will Give An 'old School' Feel

Supernatural’s co-showrunner Andrew Dabb reveals that the upcoming series finale is going to have more of an ‘old school’ feel than season 15’s output. The show is close to wrapping up and it has been dropping hints to how Winchester Brothers will end their last mission. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Andrew said that things will become a lot more old-school since everything is pretty mythology-focused until the finale.

Referring to the conclusion, the co-showrunner explained that it seemed like a lot to land all of the myth and a satisfying farewell in the finale episode and doing that in 42 minutes would be really difficult. He added that it was better to treat it like a two-parter where a lot of myth things gets dealt in 19 and 20 episodes, focusing more on characters and their journeys. He suggested that things will come full circle for characters Sam and Dean, he said that they wanted to hearken back to where the show had begun which was the two guys saving people on the road and hunting things. Staying optimistic on how viewers will find the finale season he said that many will feel satisfied with what ‘feels like a fitting end to the show’.

Andrew continued that the idea was to give a perfect ending with the team effort. He concluded that they are happy with it and hope that the fans will be too. Jared Padalecki also said that the final episode was his favourite of all time.

The Supernatural series features Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins and Alexander Calvert. The second last episode was aired on November 12, 2020 and the series’ final episode will be streaming on November 19, 2020 on The CW. All the 14 seasons are currently streaming on Netflix and the final one will be added by the end of November. The show is about two brothers who hunt ghosts, demons, monsters and other supernatural beings while saving people on their way. The show has earned love over the past 15 years.

