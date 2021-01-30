If You Loved 'The Dig', Here Are Other Historical Dramas To Binge On This Weekend

Streaming giant Netflix released a new historical drama film titled as The Dig. It is based on a novel authored by John Preston that goes by the same name. The plot of the film revolves around a landowner called Edith Pretty who hires an excavator to dig the burial site on her estate. As the excavation goes on, a ship from the olden ages is discovered which changes the course of history. If one liked the plot of Netflix's The Dig, here are other movies to binge on.

Movies and shows like The Dig

1. Cave of Forgotten Dreams

This 2010 documentary revolves around the oldest survival paintings found in the Chauvet Cave located in France. Some of the drawings in this cave date back to 30,000 years as well. This documentary has an IMDB rating of 7.4 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

2. The Pyramid

This 2014 horror adventure movie revolves around a father-daughter duo who Plan to excavate a pyramid located in Egypt. But as they continue their excavation, they learn that a dangerous creature has been living there. It has an IMDB rating of 4.6.

3. The Mummy

This 1999 film revolves around a team of archaeologists who are excavating the ancient city of Hamunaptra. But they accidentally waking an evil mummy in the process. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

4. The Mummy Returns

The plot of this historical fictional drama revolves around an archaeologists couple' son who finds the Bracelet of Anubis. The bracelet automatically locks itself on his wrist. This causes the rise of a cult later. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.4 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. This is one of the movies like Netflix's The Dig.

5. The Scorpion King

The plot of this movie revolves around an assassin who is hired by the leaders of the free tribe. The mission this assassin is given is to stop the evil king of Memnon from taking their land. The movie has an IMDB rating of 5.5.

6. The Mummy

This movie revolves around Sergeant Nick who calls an air raid on the enemies. This causes them to come across the tomb of Princess Ahmanet. He, then, has to fight to stay alive. The movie has an IMDB rating of 5.4.

