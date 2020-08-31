Tridha Choudhury's Bio - From Her Debut Film To Her Popular Shows Like 'Bandish Bandits'

Tridha Choudhury is a famous actor who has been seen in many Bengali and Telugu films. The actor has risen to fame in the mainstream media due to her work in web series such as Bandish Bandits and Ashram. Let's take a closer look at who Tridha Choudhury is and more details about her life:

Also Read | Aashram review: Prakash Jha shows how caste system & power play is prevalent in society

Tridha Choudhury's early life and career

Tridha Choudhury was born in Kolkata and also completed her schooling there. She has an honours degree in microbiology from the Scottish Church College, in Kolkata. The actor made her debut in a Bengali film called Mishawr Rawhoshyo in 2013. After this movie, she was seen in many Bengali films like Khaad, Khawto, and Shesh Theke Shuru.

Tridha Choudhury also did many Telugu films like Surya vs Surya, 7, Manasuku Nachindi, and more such movies. She has now been seen in many series and has been receiving much fame and popularity due to it.

Tridha Choudhury's popular work - Ashram & Bandish Bandits

Actor Tridha Choudhury plays the role of Babita in the Ashram web series. The series is focused on showcasing class battles in India and also aims to shed light on the spiritual world. The series is being praised by fans and can be seen on the OTT Platform MX Player.

Ashram is the new web series on MX Player original which is directed and produced by Prakash Jha. The series stars Bobby Deol along with Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Vikram Kochhar, Anuritta Jha, Parinitaa Seth, Jahangir Khan, Kanupriya Gupta, Preeti Sood, and Navdeep Tomar in important roles.

Also Read | "Bobby Deol is down to earth, thorough gentleman", says his Aashram co-star Parinitaa Seth

Moving on to Bandish Bandits, Tridha Choudhury plays the role of Sandhya (Radhe's fiancee) in the show. She is seen in a supporting role on the show. Despite being a side character, many fans commended Tridha Choudhury's role.

Also Read | Inspector Ujagar Singh in 'Aashram' is diligent & sharp; likely to solve murder mysteries

Bandish Bandits is also a recently released web series on Amazon Prime that focuses on classical music. The cast of the series is trying to make classical music go viral. The show is directed by Anand Tiwari and stars Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles.

Also Read | 'Aashram' Trailer deemed "superb", fans eagerly wait for political satire's release

Net worth

As reported by topplanetinfo and celebsupdate, Tridha Choudhury's net worth is pegged between $0.8 million and $1 million (between ₹5 crores and ₹8 crores).

Relationships

As per multiple reports by different media outlets like Times of India and Hindustan Times, Tridha Choudhury is rumoured to be dating Dahleez co-star Harshad Arora. Harshad Arora is famous for his role in Colors TV's Beintehaa and is seen in many other TV serials.

Tridha Choudhury's Instagram

Tridha Choudhury's Instagram is verified and she keeps posting many pictures and personal moments on the page. Tridha Choudhury's photos are praised by fans for being well clicked, thus receiving many positive comments. In her last post, fans could see a unique photo in which the actor uploaded a radiant selfie, take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Tridha Choudhury's Instagram

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.