If You Loved 'Fate: The Winx Saga', Here Are Other Supernatural Thrillers To Binge On

Streaming giant Netflix released yet another supernatural shows for its users. The show is titled as Fate: The Winx Saga and was released on Netflix on January 22, 2021. It is created by Brian Young who is also the executive producer of the show. Fate: The Winx Saga is based on the animated series Winx Club which premiered in 2004.

The plot of this supernatural show revolves around fairies who attend the school of the 'otherworld' where learn new powers and also navigate through their love life and face their enemies as well. If you this show, here are other supernatural shows to watch.

Supernatural shows like Fate: The Winx Saga to watch

1. Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina

This show revolves around a teenager who discovers that she is the descendant of one of the prominent bloodline of witches. She attends the school of witchcraft and the normal highschool as well. It has an IMDB rating of 7.6 and is available for streaming on Netflix. This is one of the most interesting shows like Fate: The Winx Saga.

2. Shadowhunters

The plot of this show revolves around a teenager who learns that she is the descendant of a human-angels breed. This hybrid breed hunt monsters and she, too, is sucked into this world. It has an IMDB rating of 6.6 and is available for streaming on Netflix. It is one of the most interesting of the supernatural shows to watch.

3. Midnight, Texas

This 2017 supernatural drama show revolves around the residents of a small town who belong to different breeds. Some of them are witches, vampires and some psychics even. This lot of people uses their powers as their survival medium. It has an IMDB rating of 7.4 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The show is based on a novel authored by Charlaine Harris that goes by the same name.

4. Grimm

This show revolves around a supernatural hunter, Nick Burkhardt, who also is a homicide detective. Grimm is a legacy of hunters who have hunted many evil beings. It has an IMDB rating of 7.8 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is one of the best supernatural shows to binge on.

5. Supernatural

This show is a story of a duo of brothers, Sam and Dean Winchester, who fight monsters and ghosts among other evil beings. The series has fifteen seasons so far and all the episodes of it will keep the viewers on the edges of their seats. It has an IMDB rating of 7.8 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

6. His Dark Materials

This 2019 supernatural thriller show tells the story of an orphan girl who studies at Oxford. She sets out to find her friend who goes missing and discovers a grave secret related to some of the kidnappings around the area. The show is based on the novel written by Philip Pullman. It has an IMDB rating of 7.9 and is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

