If You Loved Zindagi In Short Anthology Film, Here Are 7 Short Films/movie To Binge-watch

Zindagi In Short on Netflix is an anthology film consisting of seven short films showcasing different stories that released on February 19, 2020. A production by Sikhya Entertainment, every film depicts the story of seven women at different stages of life and the bittersweet moments that accompany them. The films have covered nuanced topics like elder woman who forget to be herself while she spends her life taking care of family, marital rape, the setbacks of online dating, the innocence of childhood, infidelity and loneliness among elderly. If you liked Zindagi In Short's stories, here are 7 movies and short films that you should definitely binge-watch.

7 ShortFilms/ Movies like Zindagi In Short

1. Masaan

Sikhya Entertainment's Masaan is another story that highlights strong women. The story of the film is based on a holy city in Benaras whose society has cruel punishment for people who do not follow moral traditions. Devi struggles to shake off the social stigma of pre-marital sexual relationships. Deepak a young man from poor background falls in love with a young girl from a different cast and they attempt to transcend the restrictions of casteist society.

2. Period. The End Of Sentence.

Period. The End of Sentence. is a documentary short film that won an Academy Award for Best Documentary (Short Subject) in 2018. Directed by Rayka Zehtabchi the film is about Indian women leading a quiet sexual revolution. Starring Arunachalam Muruganantham, Shabana Khan, Gouri Choudary, Ajeya, and Anita, the story follows a group of local women in Hapur, India who fight the stigma surrounding menstruation and begin manufacturing sanitary pads.

3. Forbidden Love

Forbidden Love is a series of four stories of modern-day relationships that explore issues frowned upon by society. Presented by Zee5, each story explores a dark side of love like infidelity, jealously, and the feeling of being trapped in a relationship. The series stars Ali Fazal, Patralekha Paul, Omkar Kapoor, Pooja Kumar, Aditya Seal, Harsh Chhaya among many others.

4. Badhai Hoo

The 2018 blockbuster film Badhai Ho is an unconventional story about a mother of a 25-year-old man who discovers that she is pregnant. When her sons find it out they are embarrassed about it and the film revolves around embracing the shame of pregnancy of the elderly. The role of mother is played by none other than Neenana Gupta with Ayusman Khurana, Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri in other roles.

5. The Lunchbox

The Lunchbox is an epistolary romance film, also by Sikhya Entertainment, that stars the late Irrfan Khan, Nimarat Kaur, and Nawazuddin Siddique in lead roles. Lonely wife Ila decides to try adding some spice in her stale marriage and prepares a special lunch for her neglectful husband. The delivery goes astray and winds up in the hands of Saajan, an irritable widower. Ila gets curious about no response from her husband and adds a note on the next day in the lunch box beginning an unusual friendship between Saajan and her.

6. Sillu Karupatti

Sillu Karupatti is an anthology of four romantic stories revolving around people of four different age groups. They have touched different phases of life from first crushes to post-marriage relationships, love and connection are at the heart. The film streamed on Netflix in April 2020 and was also screened in film festivals including Bengaluru International Film Festival and Toronto Tamil International Film Festival.

7. Unpaused

Unpaused is an anthology film consisting of five shirt segments that released in December 2020 on Amazon Prime. The stories revolve around the lives of people impacted during the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic where every other human is craving companionship. The film stars Gulshan Devaiah, Saiyami Kher, Richa Chadha, and many others.

Image Source: Stills from Zindagi In Short

