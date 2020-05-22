Ila Arun Is All Praises For Her 'Ghoomketu' Co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui; Check Details

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Ghoomketu was initially scheduled for a theatrical release this month. However, due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, the makers of the film have decided to release the film on OTT platform, Zee5 instead. Ila Arun who plays a pivotal role in Ghoomketu recently opened up about her experience of working alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Ila Arun on working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Ghoomketu

In a recent interview with a news portal, Ila Arun was all praise for her Ghoomketu co-star, Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She even called him a “fine actor” and added that she is “impressed by him”. Ila Arun also revealed that she was initially sceptical to work alongside him.

Further talking about the same, Ila Arun added that Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s mind is alert and he also adds a “certain nuance” to every scene that his character is a part of. Ila Arun added that she had to stay alert to match up to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s performance level.

Even though Ila Arun has been working in the industry for over four decades, the actor said that she does not think that experience makes one superior in the acting field. She added that she has to stay constantly updated with the evolving style of acting and performance. Ila Arun further added that although she has been performing as an actor and singer on the stage but today, all the mediums have changed.

Ila Arun also praised her co-stars from Ghoomketu by adding that all Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Raghuvir Yadav, and others are excellent in their skills. She also added that Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s performance is subtle. Ila Arun also added that he is an actor “with all emotions on point”.

When talking about how her experience of being in the industry, Ila Arun was quizzed about how she feels working alongside younger actors. She added that several senior actors work alongside newcomers and move on with a certain power along with him. She also compared herself to her co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She added that both of them have had different life experiences. This way one cannot measure experience in the number of years. Instead, experience counts with the variety and exposure that one receives in the industry, added Ila Arun. She also added that working alongside new-age actors makes her feel, “energetic, observant and alive”.

