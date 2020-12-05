Jaipur's Hawa Mahal lights up for 'Sons of the Soil' shoutout; Abhishek Bachchan reacts

Sports teams documentaries have been common over the years, and many of them have attained huge popularity. It now became a talking point in India as well, with one on the journey of Abhishek Bachchan-owned kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers. As the docuseries Sons of the Soil hit the web, Hawa Mahal gave a shoutout to the series.

READ: 'Sons Of The Soil' Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan Keeps His Team Motivated In The Docu-series

Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal’s shoutout for Sons of the Soil

Hawa Mahal, which is among the popular monuments in Jaipur, was lit in pink, the colour of the Jaipur Pink Panthe jersey on Friday. Along with the colour, the Hawa Mahal also displayed the title of the series, along with Amazon Prime, the platform where the series can be watched. Amazon Prime shared pictures and wrote that the city ‘redefined pink’ to the ‘journey of the Panthers’ in the kabaddi league and that Hawa Mahal paid a ‘tribute’ by taking up the colour.

From the city that redefines pink to the journey of the Panthers - Hawa Mahal pays a tribute. #SonsOfTheSoil 💖 pic.twitter.com/2n1kIlyv0a — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) December 4, 2020

READ: 'Sons Of The Soil' Review: A Docuseries That Will Keep You Hooked

Abhishek Bachchan was also impressed and termed it ‘too cool.’

Sons of the Soil

Jaipur Pink Panthers is one of the most popular teams of the Pro Kabaddi League, and were winners of the inaugural season. The show Sons of the Soil traces their quest to regain the title in season 7, where they fall short of the title. The series is streaming on Amazon Prime since Friday.

"Their resilience and power make them a true Panther. Take a peek into their life - on and off the mat," Abhishek had earlier described the show.

READ: 'Sons Of Soil' Review: Kabaddi Docuseries That Focuses On Players & Normalises Failure

READ: Randeep Hooda To Narrate 'Ladakh Warriors:The Sons Of The Soil' Show, Says 'its An Honour'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.