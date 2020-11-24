'Sons Of The Soil' Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan keeps his team motivated in the docu-series

After treating fans with an amazing poster, Amazon Prime Video dropped the official trailer for Sons Of the Soil. The Amazon Original docuseries is all set to take the fans behind the scenes on the journey of the Jaipur Pink Panthers, a pro kabaddi team owned by Abhishek Bachchan. The show is an unscripted sports documentary series directed by Alex Gale.

Sons of the Soil trailer

The trailer shows clips of Abhishek Bachchan while mentoring his team through the highs and lows of making it in various championships. The clip begins with a montage of the failures faced by the Jaipur Pink Panthers as they endeavour to win the Pro Kabaddi League title. The trailer showcases all the team members hustling and losing all hope while commentators talk about the dire need for a strong comeback. Apart from Amazon Prime Videos, Abhishek Bachchan also shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, "Sons Of The Soil Official Trailer. I’ve always been inspired by their game, but their journey has touched my heart in more ways than one."

While the team tends to lose their confidence after losing a few matches, their mentor Abhishek Bachchan enters the trailer and motivates his team. In a voice narration, he places his bets on the Panthers even as they are seen having several fallouts and locker-room fights. “Nobody likes to deal with failure,” he says and it looks like there’s going to be a lot more where those preachy words of wisdom in the trailer came from. The short clip also showcases several glimpses of the megastar Amitabh Bachchan looking nervous while seated in the audience stand and supporting his son’s team.

The trailer of the docu-series offers a locker-room view into the players’ world, love for one of the country’s oldest sports, and the team’s persistence to win the coveted Pro Kabaddi League title. The series is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Videos from December 4. On the day of the trailer launch, the actor issued a statement and said, “Kabaddi is one sport that cannot be played well without teamwork, and that is the ethos of our Jaipur Pink Panthers family. I am delighted to team-up with Amazon Prime Video to tell the inspiring story of Jaipur Pink Panthers to the global audience.”

Adding, he said, “I had made my digital debut with Amazon Original Series, Breathe: Into the Shadows so sharing the unfiltered story of my team, Jaipur Pink Panthers, through this global service made absolute sense. Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers promises to take the audience on a motivational ride as the players and the team aim to win the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League. I believe, we have created a show that will engage and inspire the audience.”

(Image credit: Abhishek Bachchan/ Instagram)

