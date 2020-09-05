'I'm Thinking Of Ending Things' Review: Jake's Aspirations Will Keep You Hooked For Days

Director: Charlie Kaufman

Cast: Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette, David Thewlis

Producer: Charlie Kaufman

Where to watch I’m Thinking of Ending Things: Netflix

'I'm Thinking of Ending Things' movie review

The plot

Charlie Kaufman directed I’m Thinking of Ending Things is an adaptation of Ian Reid’s book of the same name. The film and book revolve around a young couple who embark on a road journey. But soon things take a turn for the worse. The film’s male protagonist, Jake, meets a girl in a bar. After seven weeks of dating each other, the couple embarks on a road trip to meet Jake’s parents on their family farm.

But once the road trip starts, Jake’s girlfriend, through an inner monologue reveals that she wants to break up with him. However, she accompanies him to this trip out of sheer sympathy. The tension among the two is noticeable throughout their conversation. Soon, the couple arrives at the farm and meet Jake’s parents. The moment Jake’s girlfriend meets his parents, she notices strange details about them. As the day progresses, her doubts increase.

Also read | From 'Away' To 'Bad Boy Billionaires: India', Netflix Shows To Watch This Weekend

Watch the I’m Thinking of Ending Things trailer here

What works?

Charlie Kaufman took Ian Reid’s book to the next level. The film’s gloomy atmosphere has been maintained right from the first frame. The film’s cinematography adds to the mystery of the plot and builds up the anticipation for the final few scenes of the film. The dialogue delivery by the cast is also at its best but Jessie Buckley steals the movie with her presence and realistic portrayal of her character.

Also read | Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Netflix Deal To Be Examined By Royal Officials

What doesn’t?

Although Charlie Kaufman has worked his wonder on the film, its shortcomings are noticeable. Even though the film is open for interpretations, some background about Jake/ Janitor was important. This would have added more depth to the film. Moreover, the final scene seems dull as compared to the build-up provided throughout the film.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things: Final thoughts

I’m Thinking of Ending Things is a promising mystery thriller. The film is no doubt a treat for Kaufman fans. Apart from the direction, the actor performances will keep you hooked till the end. Since the plot is open for interpretations and is layered, the film will stay with you even hours watching it.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things Movie Rating: 2.5/5

Also read | Jamie Foxx Announces 'Dad Stop Embarrassing Me' Co-starring Daughter Corrine For Netflix

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.