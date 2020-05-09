TBBT’s Sheldon & Leonard Best Scenes To Binge Watch This Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day 2020 will be celebrated on May 10, 2020. The day is celebrated as an ode to all the mothers and motherhood. It is often seen that one finds themselves comfortable around someone else’s family too. Like when someone walks to a friend’s house and thinks about their family more like their own.

It is very common between best friends where the families treat both of them as equals. In the sitcom The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon Cooper and Leonard are best friends of each other. However, they connect more with each other’s mothers than they do with their own.

Here is how you can celebrate Mother’s Day 2020 like Sheldon Cooper and Leonard Hofstader from The Big Bang Theory. Here are some of the best instances when the audience felt like they should exchange mothers.

When Dr Hofstaedter visits for the first time

In season 2 of The Big Bang Theory, Leonard’s mother, Beverly Hofstadter, comes to visit Sheldon and Leonard in their apartment for the first time. This is when the audience gets to see how Sheldon is similar to Leonard’s mother. Sheldon thinks that Leonard had the childhood that he wanted for himself. He develops a good rapport with Dr Hofstadter and he is very comfortable around her and so is she. On the other hand, Leonard has a hard time accepting how alike Sheldon is to his mother and he is also amazed by their bond in such a short time.

When Leonard calls Sheldon’s mother

In the first season of The Big Bang Theory, Leonard calls Sheldon’s mother when Sheldon finds himself in a feud with his boss. Then again in Season 2, Leonard encourages Penny to call Sheldon’s mother when Sheldon banishes her from their house. This shows Leonard’s strong connect with Sheldon Cooper’s mother.

Leonard and Penny’s wedding

As Leonard and Penny are all set to get married, Sheldon Cooper invites his mother to the wedding without telling the couple. As Sheldon and Amy pick up Mrs Cooper from the airport, she reveals that she’s always had a special place in her heart for Leonard, as he took care of Sheldon over the years. After knowing that Leonard’s mother Beverly will also be there, she immediately gets a little uncomfortable but since it’s Leonard’s wedding, she does not turn back.

Beverly’s divorce

In season 3 of The Big Bang Theory, Beverly visits Leonard during Christmas to announce that she will be divorcing his father since Leonard’s father cheated on her with a waitress. In the questions asked by Leonard, Beverly has to go back to Sheldon to ask about the details of the dates. This shows that he knows more about Leonard’s parents than Leonard himself. The scene also shows how often Sheldon and Mrs Hofstadter talk as compared to her conversations with her own son.

