'In The Key Of Love' Cast: See Who Else Stars In This Laura Osnes, Scott Foster Movie

The Hallmark Channel original movie, In the Key of Love, is a TV movie that was released in 2019. The film's plot showcased Maggie meeting her ex-boyfriend at the most unexpected time of her life. The film was directed by Clare Niederpruem and even has a 6.3/10 rating on IMDb. Read on to know more about In the Key of Love cast.

Laura Osnes as Maggie Case

In the Key of Love cast includes actor Laura Ann Osnes. The American actor-singer who is known for her work on Broadway plays the role of Maggie Case in the film. She is known for her roles as Grease as Sandy, she was also seen as Nellie Forbush in South Pacific. Her other works include Anything Goes, Bonnie and Clyde and the title role in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella on Broadway.

Scott Michael Foster as Jake Colby

Scott Michael Foster plays the role of Jake Colby in the movie. he is known for portraying Captain John Paul Jones in the ABC series called Greek. He is also known for his work in ABC's family drama titled Chasing Life, as Nathaniel Plimpton III in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, as well as in shows like Californication, Halt and Catch Fire, and Once Upon a Time.

Andrea Brooks as Jennifer Colby

Andrea K. Brooks is a popular Canadian actor. She was recently known for her role as Eve Teschmacher in The CW series Supergirl. She plays the role of Jennifer Colby in the Hallmark movie titled In the Key of Love.

Directed by Clare Niederpruem, In the Key of Love was released by Hallmark. The film has been shot in exquisite locations that are normal for a Hallmark movie. The filming of In the Key of Love has been completed in Vancouver, British Colombia locations as well as Bowen Island, according to IMDb. Take a look at the list of other In the Key of Love characters.

Other cast of In the Key of Love

Shannon Chan-Kent as Sasha

Thomas Cadrot as Kyle Robertson

Colleen Winton as Evelyn

Peter Bryant as Mayor McCready

April Cameron as Lindsay

Devon Alexander as Derek

Sarah Hayward as Tricia

Shaine Jones as Kev

Zenia Marshall as Ashleigh Z

Marco Soriano as Julio

