Indian Matchmaking's Akshay Opens Up About His Infamous Line, Says It Was Out Of Context

The contestants of Indian Matchmaking recently had a post-show interview with YouTuber and influencer Dolly Singh. She asked each contestant about their life after they featured on Indian Matchmaking. This special YouTube video also featured Akshay, the most infamous contestant on Indian Matchmaking. Akshay immediately became a meme after he claimed that he wanted his wife to be exactly like his mother. In this interview, Akshay finally explains what he actually meant when he said that infamous statement.

Akshay from Indian Matchmaking finally opens up about his infamous line from the show

Above is the special Indian Matchmaking catch-up video that was shared online on Netflix India's YouTube Channel. At around the 7:45 minute mark, Dolly Singh introduces Akshay, Indian Matchmaking's contestant who had said on the show that he wanted his wife to be like his mother. Starting off the interview, Akshay said that his life had gone crazy after featuring on Indian Matchmaking.

Akshay was asked about his infamous line that became a meme among fans of Indian Matchmaking. Akshay stated, "People took that in a very different way altogether. What I meant was the qualities of my mother." He further added, "My mother is so supportive and caring. That's what I actually meant. I did not want her to be exactly like my mother."

He further talked about how he was receiving hate for that one sentence. Akshay said, "I got a lot of hate for that and I have been seeing some kind of complex they are showing, and I never even knew about that. I was freaking out, like why are people saying such things. What I meant were qualities."

Akshay was also asked about his opinions on Indian Matchmaking as a show. He stated that the show was cringy for obvious reasons, but at the same time, it was fun and entertaining to watch. Dolly Singh then asked Akshay about his engagement that he later broke off. Akshay revealed that he could not even hold a conversation with his fiance for five minutes, which really started to stress him out.

He said that there was nothing wrong with his ex-fiance, but he just did not feel comfortable talking with her. They were just two different people and Akshay could not imagine spending the rest of his life with her, which is why he had to break off the engagement.

[Promo from Netflix India Youtube video]

