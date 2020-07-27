'Indian Matchmaking' Creator Smriti Mundhra Opens Up About Show's Criticism, Read Here

The new Indian Netflix reality show Indian Matchmaking has received a lot of criticism. The creator of Indian Matchmaking, Smriti Mundhra, has finally reacted to the criticism. Smriti Mundhra, who has known Simi Taparia for more than 15 years said that the job of the show was not to sanitise it but to document the process. She recently opened up about the harsh judgement one of the show's participants and his mother have been receiving.

Smriti Mundhra opens up about Indian Matchmaking's criticism

In one of her interviews with an Indian media house, Smriti Mundhra said that the show was the biggest thing she has ever done. She further added that she had not expected for people to pull it off this way, but she's happy that people are connecting to it and sparking conversations around the world. Addressing the hard judgement that Preeti and Akshay have been receiving on the show, she said that it's easy to judge Preeti and Akshay.

On a side note, Preeti was Akshay's mother who was more concerned about finding the right girl for him instead of the son himself. She also added that progressing beyond conservation ideals is a sign of bravery and also a privilege. Further adding that it usually means having a support system and the social space exist outside the narrow confines of tradition. Smriti Mundhra also said that it makes her sad that people had been judging them so harshly.

Many viewers called out Indian Matchmaking for its depiction of regressive ideas about compatibility while many chose to watch it as a piece of entertainment. Speaking about the current scenario, Smriti Mundhra said that the show is a reflection of how many people in our culture still think. The makers thus decided to be honest about it instead of sanitising the process. She also added that this was a powerful statement about how young people in India are changing its terms of what should be valued when it comes to marriage.

The show, Indian Matchmaking, is about a woman named Sima Taparia who sets up her clients to potential partners. In the show, she is often heard telling women "to compromise or adjust" in order to get accepted as a potential match. On this, Smriti Mundhra said that Netflix decided to depict the real side of Indian arranged marriages and make it more progressive. She also said that the popularity of the show has opened up possibilities of having more participants in the second season if there would be one.

