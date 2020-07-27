'Indian Matchmaking' Director Smriti Mundhra Opens Up About Making Of The Web-series

The brand new series by Netflix, Indian Matchmaking, has transformed the arranged marriage industry in India into a topic of discussion. Recently, during an interview with a news portal, director Smriti Mundhra reveals that the tsunami of criticism doesn't bother her. She also went on to talk more about the show and how they have coped with criticism.

During the interview, Smriti was asked about the process and shooting of the series. She revealed that the Indian marriage scene is broad and diverse as India itself. The director further added that having been through the process herself, she realised that marriages in India have become more flexible and easy to adapt to the needs of young people. She also added that for many people the term ‘arranged marriage’ is loose and it just means that their parents are involved in the entire process of finding the perfect match. She also that the idea of more conservative and traditional arranged marriage also exists in the culture.

On talking about choosing matchmaking in the age of dating apps, the director revealed that the idea behind the show was to show how the process and ideas around arranged marriages are changing, and what has been constant. She also said that she and the team knew that they could never make a show that would represent every aspect of this very complex and diverse topic hence they focused on one matchmaker and her clients. She also added that they tried to depict many diverse points of view and backgrounds as possible.

Also read | What If Sima Taparia From Indian Matchmaking Tried Out Different Career Choices? See Here

Also read | From Netflix's 'Indian Matchmaking' To T20 World Cup; Here Are The Top Memes Of The Week

Mundhra further revealed that Indians and South Asians are not monolithic, she said that everyone has different experiences, ideologies, backgrounds and priorities that impact the approach to finding a life partner. She also added that the show gets into a tiny bit of that. She also said that she hopes that conversations within families, among friends and generation, continue to spark.

When asked about her take on the reactions, she said that she welcomes it all. Mundhra said that she’s thrilled with the praise and she also understands that with a topic like this which is so personal, criticism is inevitable. She also said that now everyone is having the necessary and long-overdue conversations due to the show which is a good thing.

Also read | 'Indian Matchmaking' Season 2: Will There Be Another Season Of The Dating Show? Find Out

Also read | Loved 'Indian Matchmaking'? Check Out Similar Shows That You Will Definitely Enjoy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.