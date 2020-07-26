From Netflix's 'Indian Matchmaking' To T20 World Cup; Here Are The Top Memes Of The Week

Each week the internet generates numerous memes, which are relatable to the most recent announcements and news across the globe. This week, Mumbai rains, the Phone Bhoot poster, Sima Taparia from Indian Matchmaking and other such memes were trending on the internet. Here are five top memes of this week (July 18 to July 25).

Top memes of the week (July 18-July 25)

Mumbai rains

This year Mumbai did not witness a tremendous rainfall; however, this week Mumbaikars saw heavy rainfall. The rainfall thus resulted in flooding at several places due to which people found it difficult to move out. Thus, a few memes were made on this scenario which got increasingly popular among Twitter users. While some Twitter users made pop culture references, others just put through a hilarious twist to it. Check out some best memes on Mumbai rains.

Sima Taparia triggers meme fest

Netflix’s recent Indian reality-based wedding show, Indian Matchmaking raked in rave reviews from fans and has been creating headlines since the show started streaming on Netflix from July 16. While some fans called out the show for advocating sexism, colourism, and racism, others seemed impressed with the show’s unique plot and lauded the makers for putting forth a show, which discusses the marriage culture in India. Fans also took to their social media handles to share memes based on the show.

T20 World cup memes

Netizens were disappointed after the governing body of international cricket the International Cricket Council had confirmed the postponement of this year's ICC T20 World Cup due to the ongoing global pandemic. In a major development, the upcoming T20 World Cup that was scheduled to be held in Australia later this year has been postponed to 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the news broke out, it was just a matter of time before the passionate cricket fans came forward to unleash their frustrations as they indulged in a hilarious meme fest.

Phone Bhoot memes

The first look of Phone Bhoot featuring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter was finally unveiled on July 20, 2020. Shortly after the announcement was released, netizens began flooding the internet with funny memes featuring all three actors. Fans went on to share several hilarious posts relating it to several issues, other movie scenes, and much more. Check out a few below.

Mark Zuckerberg's viral photo

Internet users were claiming that they “can’t unsee” the image of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg surfing in Hawaii with “too much” sunscreen. The picture showing one of the wealthiest people in the world on an electric surfboard amid the COVID-19 pandemic went viral. The Twitter users were not only comparing the Facebook CEO’s image with that of Joker, a supervillain created by Bill Finger in DC Comics but also called it unforgettable.

Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/9BRBFI0qFh — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) July 19, 2020

Mark Zuckerberg needs to fusion surfing Mrs. Doubtfire for the virtual 2020 Halloween Party pic.twitter.com/CVCnz0wQyR — commentary. (@aretepursuitof) July 20, 2020

