Indian Matchmaking's Pradhyuman Answers The 'most Asked Questions' About Him

Indian Matchmaking is Netflix’s latest reality show which presents to the world how popular arranged marriages or matchmaking in India are. Pradhyuman Maloo was the most talked-about character from Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking. Pradhyuman, who was hoping to find a life partner through matchmaker Sima Taparia, received an overwhelming response after the show had premiered.

Pradhyuman Maloo was introduced in the first episode of Indian Matchmaking. Sima Taparia the matchmaker often addressed that the man had very high expectations which were “superficial in nature”. However, Pradhyuman, after rejecting over 150 girls, agreed to meet Rushali Rai, who was a model from Delhi.

The two went on a date and seemed to have liked each other. Netizens wondered if he settled down with the girl he met on the show, why he rejected around 150 proposals (as claimed on the show) and his expectations regarding his life partner. Apparently fans had flooded Pradhyuman with questions about whether he pursued that relationship or not.

Pradhyuman in his Instagram post addressed not only his relationship with Rushali, but also talked about his sexual orientation and his take on rejecting 150 proposals. Pradhyuman answered the three most asked questions about himself. Here is what he said:

What happened with Rushali post the horse ride?



We did keep in touch however long distance didn’t allow us to explore our individual sides and communicate organically plus we were in different stages in our life so we decided to move on and yes we are still friends



Have I rejected 150 proposals in reality?



It’s been misunderstood . Match makers send you several biodata (not proposals) to go through to find the suitable individual and figure who seems the right preference. It’s only the first stage ,followed by verification, preferences, intentions, telephonic conversations and finally a meeting. I have met only a couple of them out of these biodata.

Think about it when you are swiping left or right in dating apps are you rejecting or it’s just not your preference?

for those of you who are curious - I am not gay nor bisexual.

Indian Matchmaking's Pradhyman also told netizens that he was overwhelmed with the love he has been receiving from everyone. He wrote in his post that every day he receives many memes and fan messages and he always has a good time reading them. Here is the Instagram post by Pradhyman from Indian Matchmaking.

Image credits: Pradhyuman Maloo Instagram

