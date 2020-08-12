'Indian Matchmaking' Fame Aparna Believes Pradyuman Was Portrayed In 'an Unfair Light'

On August 11, Tweak India shared its brief interview with Netflix's reality show Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani. While sharing her experience, Indian Matchmaking's Aparna said that contestant Pradyuman Maloo was unfairly represented on the show. She further added that Pradyuman did not need something like marriage. She also advised him to stay true to himself and follow his own path.

Aparna on editing, portrayal & consumption of Indian Matchmaking

Speaking to Tweak India, Aparna said the editing of the show can change perspectives. Elaborating further, Aparna added that she was "shocked" seeing the way the series was edited as it showed a "two-dimensional perspective" of all the characters. She asserted that the content was edited, crafted and sensationalised for TV. She also shared that her dates lasted for more than an hour and all people saw was a "20-second clip".

Talking further, the 35-year-old general counsel said that many people reached out to her and gave therapy, after watching her on the show. She suggested that the viewers need to start thinking about how they are consuming this content, which is craftily created. Sharing her experience, Aparna added that Indian Matchmaking was a multilayered show while it was meant to be about arranged marriage. Aparna shared that many women came to her and said she was the villain in this show.

Apart from Pradyuman Maloo, Aparna also talked about Nadia and Akshay. During her conversation, Aparna said that Nadia should continue putting her heart on her sleeve as it's a good strategy. Meanwhile, calling Akshay the strongest character, Aparna added that he was misunderstood the most. She concluded saying that the way Akshay stood for himself throughout the show has made her feel proud of him.

Indian Matchmaking cast

Apart from Aparna and Pradyuman, the documentary series also featured Nadia Christina Jagessar, Vyasar Ganesan, Akshay Jakhete, and Ankita Bansal along with matchmaker Sima Taparia. The eight-episode series was dropped on July 16. As soon as the show started streaming on the OTT platform, the internet was flooded with memes associated with the series.

