What If Sima Taparia From Indian Matchmaking Tried Out Different Career Choices? See Here

Ever since Indian Matchmaking began streaming on Netflix, the audience has turned it into a meme fest and have been sharing hilarious jokes about the show. One of the most viral memes is the show's host Sima Taparia trying out alternative career choices. The maker decided to club together different career choices with the dialogues that Sima Aunty has said in the show. Take a look.

Sima Taparia in alternative career options

The first slide features Sima Taparia as a therapist and she is seen talking to one of her clients over a video call and is advising them not to overthink. The next one features her as a Math teacher who is solving a problem while matching kundalis. The next slide showcases her as a model agent telling her work associate that her female client is 'okay' looks-wise but is not photogenic. Other slides showcase her as in careers like a divorce lawyer, athlete, tailor, astronomer, customer service executive, and more.

People were quick to react and took to the comments section to pen down their thoughts. One user wrote, "It's so funny how everytime she introduces herself all she says is Sima from Mumbai... That sends me ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ™Œ". Another one wrote, "@anjoliejain please get me a sima aunty and that mind-blowing PANDIT" while others continued to drop laughing emojis in the comments.

Who is Sima Taparia?

Hailing from Mumbai, Simi Taparia is a marriage consultant and matchmaker who runs a marriage bureau called Suitable Rishta. She has a wide global client base and specialises in arranging marriages between her desi and NRI clients. Her agency takes care of everything from the start of matchmaking to the last marriage ritual. She has tagged herself as a 'born matchmaker' and has successfully brought a lot of couples together by playing matchmaker for them. Before Indian Matchmaking, she played matchmaker for her own daughter in a documentary titled A Suitable Girl.

About Indian Matchmaking

Indian Matchmaking is a reality show that is currently available for streaming on Netflix. Streaming from July 16, the show is hosted by a Mumbai-based matchmaker Sima Taparia who is also famously called Sima Aunty. The show revolves around Sima helping various individuals from Indian ethnicity in finding 'the right one' for them in an arranged marriage setting. Sima personally meets her clients and tries to decode what they want from their partner and then collaborates a list of matches that she thinks would be perfect for them.

