Sima Taparia Opens Up About 'Indian Matchmaking' And Not Being Able To Match Anyone

Sima Taparia recently spoke about her documentary show and how she has not managed to make a single match on the show. Taparia hosts the show called Indian Matchmaking that is treaming on Netflix , where she uses her years of matchmaking experience to bring two people together. Read on to know more details:

Sima Taparia talks about Indian Matchmaking

In an interview with a daily publication, Sima Taparia recently talked about her 2020 documentary show and said that the 'business is down for now'. Her reliance on destiny and the stars is as strong as ever. Taparia said that she tells her clients, boys, and girls, 'to adjust and compromise at times'. She further said that there will be criticism and no one can do anything about it as it is ever-present.

She talked about receiving backlash and said that this is the way of her work and how her clients work with her. She added that everyone has to be truthful. She further stated that she is happy that the show has changed in a way. She went on to say that she is happy about the fact that women are now more independent.

Sima Taparia said that this is now the reality of the show. She also said that she is very straightforward in the show as she is in real life. She stated that she has to be honest with her clients or else she will not be able to help them. Indian Matchmaking is a 2020 documentary TV show that is produced by Smriti Mundhra.

The show featured Sima Taparia (as a marriage consultant), Arpana Shewakramani, Jay Wadhwani, Pradhyuman Maloo, Nadia Christina Jagessar, Akshay Jakhete, and Ankita Bansal in major roles. The documentary show was released on Netflix on July 16, 2020. The show has received mixed reviews from the audience. Here is a trailer of the show:

Indian Matchmaking features a diverse group of people, who come from different backgrounds, both social and economic. The show also focuses on traditional Indian values and aspects of match-making. They include aspects like cast, colour, and the background of the family.

