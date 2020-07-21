'Indian Matchmaking' On Netflix: Are The Couples Together Till Date? Find Out

Netflix Originals' Indian Matchmaking follows Sima Taparia, a matchmaker from Mumbai who offers her traditional matchmaking services in contemporary times. Throughout the first season of Indian Matchmaking, Taparia meets with several Indian bachelors and their families to help them tie the knot with their perfect match. In addition to that, she even calls for face readers, fellow matchmakers, life coaches, and astrologers for assistance. Many of the storylines end with a hint at happily ever after. However, are any of these couples still together or are seeing each other? Read to find out about each eligible bachelor's present status, post-Indian Matchmaking.

Did any of the 'Indian Matchmaking' couples last?

Aparna Shewakramani

An LA-based daily reached out to each of the bachelors to find out if any of the couples have still remained together. One of the first contestants to be introduced on the show is the Houston-based lawyer, Aparna Shewakramani. Aparna went through a montage of eligible bachelors but told the daily that having cameras around added on to the stress of wanting to make matches work. Indian Matchmaking left viewers curious about the attorney's future with Jay. However, she cleared the air stating that she isn't seeing any of her on-screen pairings.

Nadia Jagessar

The New Jersey-based event planner, Nadia Jagessar previously had a hard time dating because of her Guyanese family. Although Jagessar seemed to hit it off well with Shekar, the two are no longer seeing each other. Nadia revealed that being off-camera, her dynamic with all the pairings has changed, and the change was not positive. However, it helped her learn more about herself and has gotten a clear picture of what she's looking for in her future partner, revealed the event planner herself.

Pradhyuman Maloo

Initially, the Mumbai-based jewellery designer, Pradhyuman Maloo didn’t seem to be ready for committing to any kind of romantic relationship without being attracted to the other person's good looks. Although Pradhyuman's date with Rushali, a Delhi-based model-actor appeared quite romantic, they are no longer seeing each other either. He told the daily that they had different paths in life and thus, both of them respected that and have moved ahead.

Akshay Jakhete

Yet another Bombay-based bachelor, Akshay Jakhete is seen getting into a pre-engagement ceremony with Radhika, by the end of the series. However, the duo never formally got engaged or married and are no longer with each other. Jakhete told the daily that they found out certain things about each other which didn't go well with either of them, so they called it off.

Vyasar Ganesan

The Austin-based teacher, Vyasar Ganesan's storyline with Rashi was left on a cliffhanger by the end of the Netflix series, but he revealed to the daily that he is still single. He shed some light about his on-screen pairings and stated that both her matches were wonderful and inspiring individuals but things did not work out with either among the two. Ganeshan concluded stating he is grateful for the memories he has from working with Sima.

Ankita Bansal

The Delhi-based entrepreneur, Ankita Bansal also didn’t end up finding a perfect match for herself but took away the experience. Bansal told the daily that she understands the preconceived notions associated with arranged marriages, but added saying she had them before going on Indian Matchmaking too. She concluded saying it all boils down to a connection and if it's there, she feels it doesn't matter how the two were introduced.

(Image credit: Screengrab from Netflix's Indian Matchmaking)

