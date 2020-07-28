Yashaswini Dayama, Ahsas & Others Discuss 'Indian Matchmaking', Fans Call It 'amazing'

The recently released reality series Indian Matchmaking has created a lot of buzz on social media. While a few loved the series, others didn’t seem to like the concept. Speaking of which, Netflix India has now released a video wherein few influential Indian bachelors like Yashaswini Dayama, Ahsaas Channa, Viraj Ghelani & more can be seen discussing Indian Matchmaking with their parents while playing a game.

ALSO READ| Abhay Deol's 'What Are The Odds' Trailer Promises Fans A Whimsical Romantic Adventure

The video begins with Yashaswini Dayama explaining that everyone present in the video is here to discuss arranged marriages. Along with Yashaswini, the video features Sharan Nair, Viraj Ghelani, Paras Tomar and Ahsaas Channa sitting with their parents while they play a game about Indian matchmaking. Throughout the video, the parents and their kids are asked different questions and both are made to answering either by rating each other of saying ‘Yes’ or ‘No’.

The questions asked were hilarious and has made many burst out in laughter. Everyone on the video can be seen answering to questions like ‘can they trust their parents to choose a life partner for their kids’, ‘does looks matter’, ‘will they agree to marry a person who is already divorced’ & many more. The reactions of the parents and the bachelors are just amusing.

This Netflix released video has created quite a stir on Instagram. While some responded saying that it is “Amazing”, others were seen “laughing out loud”. Many went on to say that they “love” the video. Take a look at how netizens are reacting here:

ALSO READ| 'What Are The Odds' Star Yashaswini Dayama On 40-yr-old Dating Teen; Says 'Love Has No Age'

Netflix shared the video with an edited version of Sima Taparia’s famous dialogue from Indian Matchmaking. They wrote “Ultimately, our efforts are meaningless if the stars, parents and children aren’t aligned". For the unversed, Sima Taparia is the professional matchmaker who featured in the show.

ALSO READ| EXCL: 'What Are The Odds' Yashaswini Dayama Shares Her 'Val-Vivek' Moment With Abhay Deol

She became a topic of discussion after the series released. Sima’s aim in the series and real-life profession is to find perfect suitors for those who have difficulty in finding a perfect match for themselves. The documentary television series was bankrolled by Smriti Mundhra and consisted of eight episodes featuring different stories of matchmaking.

ALSO READ| EXCLUSIVE: 'What Are The Odds' Actor Yashaswini Dayama Talks About OTT Content Evolution

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.