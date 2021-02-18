Inkigayo MC Announced; An Yu Jin, Jihoon And Sungchan Confirmed As New Hosts

Inkigayo, the popular Korean music show has announced that it is going to part ways with the shows' current hosts - MONSTA X's Minhyuk, April's Naeun, and NCT's Jaehyun after their final episode that is set to happen on February 28. The show later announced that they have already found the replacement for the old hosts. The channel that airs Inkigayo announced that the new Inkigayo MC are IZ*ONE’s An Yu Jin, Treasure’s Jihoon, and Nct’s Sungchan and the three K-pop idols will start hosting the show come March.

SBS announces new Inkigayo MC

The channel on February 18, announced that Nct's Sungchan, Treasure's Jihoon and IZ*ONE's An Yu Jin will be replacing the old hosts of the music show and will start hosting the show from March. However, the channel did not give any reasons as to why they took the decision of replacing the hosts of Inkigayo after they have been hosting the show for the past 1 year.

Nct's Sungchan

Sungchan is a rapper for the K-pop band NCT. The 21-year-old rapper joined the band in 2020. He was a part of the bands' albums 'NCT Resonance Pt. 1,' 'NCT Resonance Pt. 2' and 'Resonance'.

Treasure's Jihoon

Jihoon started his journey as a fifth member in Magnum before joining his current K-pop band Treasure. According to the K-pop fans, he is one of the strongest members of the band due to his exceptional singing and dancing skills. Jihoon also has a special talent. He can hold his breath for more than a minute and 30 seconds.

IZ*ONE's An Yu Jin

An Yu Jin came into the limelight when she secured the fifth position in the tv show 'Produce 48.' She is now a member of the K-pop band IZ*ONE and has given songs including La Vie En Rose, Violeta and Secret Story of the Swan.

Inkigayo on SBS

Inkigayo is a music show that features on Korean channel SBS. It is a weekly show that airs every Saturday. The music show has various aspiring K-pop singers and dancers performing on stage every week. They are termed rookie and at the end of the season the winner wins the title of 'Super rookie.' The show first premiered in 1998 and has been on air since then running for more than 20 years.

