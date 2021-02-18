J-Hope's Birthday: BTS Army Celebrates Special Day In A Unique Way; Check Out

K-pop band BTS is celebrating their "sunshine" J-Hope's birthday on Thursday, February 18. The rapper who is also known as Jung Ho-Seok turns 27 today. BigHit Entertainment took to their official Twitter account to share pictures of J-Hope and wish him on his birthday. Namjoon aka RM was the first one to wish him as the duo are known to be close. Apart from the official wish, BTS ARMY did not leave the opportunity to express their love for the "sunshine". They filled the internet with wishes and are calling February 18, "HobiDay". On J-Hope's birthday, let us have a look at what the ARMY did for him.

Also Read: As BTS' J-Hope celebrates his birthday, find out if you stan for him with trivia quiz

RM and BigHit Entertainment wish J-Hope

BigHit Entertainment called J-hope as "ARMY's only hope" in the tweet. On the other hand, RM shared selfies with J-Hope. WIth two emojis, he added "HobiHobi Jhobi Birthday" in the caption. Check out the tweets.

BTS Army wishes J-Hope

BTS Army is known to take the band members' birthdays to a different level. On J-Hope's birthday, the ARMY uploaded videos of various setups that included building with huge hoarding of the rapper. Others uploaded pictures and wrote a note for their sunshine. Check out how the ARMY celebrated J-Hope's birthday.

Also Read: BTS' J-Hope gets photobombed by Jin in his recent photoshoot, watch video

The whole world becomes a brighter place, because of hobi! 🥺 #27YearsOfHope #HappyHobiDay pic.twitter.com/aQw684ftxr — ken⁷ 🐿 HOBI DAY (@hobicakey) February 18, 2021

I'M NOT LATE RIGHT 😅💜 JUST WANT TO WISH HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO OUR SUNSHINE HOBI @BTS_twt 🎂🍗❤ #HappyHobiDay #HappyBirthdayHoseok pic.twitter.com/RThYueQ0qR — YBJH⁷ 🎂🎉 (@InnaSyafina) February 18, 2021

Along with hashtag #HappyBirthdayJHope, Army went on to trend #27yearsofHope as well as #OurSunshineJhope. Under the first hashtag, over 860k tweets have been made so far. The artist also went live to celebrate his birthday with his fans.

Also Read: BTS' J-Hope breaks the internet as VLive, Weverse crash on his birthday live-stream; Read

On work front

J-Hope is one of the main rappers of the K-pop band. Ahead of the release of their album BE (Essential Edition), the members are releasing notes for their fans. Suga started the trend with his note for the track Telepathy. His note was followed by Namjoon aka RM's note for Life Goes On, Jungkook for Stay and Jimin's note for the song Dis-ease. Along with Jimin, BigHit also released J-Hope's notes for the same song.

On the other hand, to promote the album the trend of "curated room" began. J-Hope recently shared his version of "curated room". In the video clip, the curated room can be seen beautifully decorated with a watch, a teddy bear, bookshelves, a CD player, a fish tank and many other beautiful things. Later in the video, two perfume bottles appear on the side table of the bed along with a rug under the speakers full of red hearts on it. Check out J-Hope's curated room.

Also Read: BTS' J-Hope adds another bewitching addition to BTS Army's BE (Essential Edition)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.