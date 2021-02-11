Blackpink's Jennie Shares BTS Vlog Of Their Concert 'The Show', Fans Cannot Keep Clam

Korean girl band Blackpink has delivered some of the biggest hit tracks throughout their career. The band recently completed their first-ever online concert The Show which was a huge success as well. Blackpink's Jennie also performed her single SOLO at the concert. What has delighted the fans more is that Jennie has released a behind-the-scenes vlog of her preparation for SOLO. Scroll to see the video.

BTS video of Jennie's SOLO performance

In the video that Jennie shared, she is seen practising her dance moves with her choreographer. She and her team had taken all the precautions while practising as they can be seen wearing masks throughout the video. Blackpink's Jennie is rehearsing her lines for the show. The vlog gives a sneak-peek into her playful side as well as she is seen having a lot of fun with her bandmates in the video. What was adorable to watch was when Jennie and Jisoo teased and cuddled each other. They also viewed pictures from Rose’s solo track performance of Gone.

Her fans cannot stop gushing about how cute Jennie looks throughout the video. They have praised her personality and nature by commenting on the video. One fan has also deemed Jennie to be an all-rounder as she is very good at singing, rapping and even dancing. See their reactions below:

The Show release

The Show was live-streamed on January 31, 2021, on YouTube. They performed their popular chartbuster tracks like DDU-DU-DDU-DU, Kill This Love, How You Like That and even the first track which shot them to fame Boombayah. The Show was a collaboration with YouTube Music.

Blackpink’s members

The band consists of four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa. They made their debut in 2016. They are the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard 100. The ranked 13th on the list with their song Ice Cream and ranked second on Billboard 200 with their debut studio album The Album. It is also the first-ever album released by a Korean girl band to sell more than a million copies. They also have collaborated with Dua Lipa and released the Kiss And Make Up. They also have won several awards for their musical collaboration.

