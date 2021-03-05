Keeley Hazell Spotted Wearing Jason Sudeikis' Golden Globes Tie-dyed Hoodie

Actor Jason Sudeikis recently appeared in a lot of headlines with his Golden Globes acceptance speech. The actor won the Golden Globe 2021 award for his role in the show Ted Lasso. In the speech, he can be seen in a laid-back avatar with a tie-dyed hoodie, messy hair, and sleepy eyes. The actor even fumbled and rambled while sporting his lazy look. Now, it seems some eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the background of Jason Sudeklis' acceptance speech matches the one in Keeley Hazell's Instagram post.

Keeley Hazell spotted in the hoodie of Jason Sudeikis

According to a report by MEAWW, Sudeikis and Hazell were spotted leaving the latter's flat on March 2, 2021. In fact, Keeley was spotted wearing the tie-dyed hoodie of Jason which he wore during his acceptance speech in the Golden Globes. Sudeikis and Hazell know each other for a very long time. They met each other on the sets of Horrible Bosses 2 in 2014. Sudeikis became close to Hazell after he found out about Olivia Wilde's romance with Harry Styles

Don Cheadle may have signaled "wrap it up" to Jason Sudeikis during his #GoldenGlobes acceptance speech, but the #TedLasso star says "that's just Kansas City love." pic.twitter.com/1KAKAH4KT5 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) March 1, 2021

The rumors of their relationship grew when some of the fans noted that Sudeikis gave his Golden Globe speech in front of a fireplace and mantelpiece which looked identical to the one from Hazell's latest Instagram post. Although, this could happen that they both just have an identical fireplace and mantelpiece this information has been fueling the rumours a lot.

The sources also revealed that during the time of Jason Sudeikis' separation from Olivia Wilde the actor was very devastated but Keeley was supportive of Jason and they went for dinner. It was further revealed that they become close to each other over the flirty banter but it's all very early right now. It is believed that Sudeikis hasn't moved on yet and is not ready to jump into another relationship soon. However, the pictures of the duo together seem to confirm that they are happy together. Sudeikis is currently spending time with his two children Otis and Daisy, whom he shares with Wilde.

Image Credits: @keeleyhazell Instagram and Screengrab from @APEntertainment's tweet

