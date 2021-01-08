Is Anthony Michael Hall In 'Cobra Kai' Season 3? Who Plays The Role Of Capt Marshall?

The Cobra Kai series on Netflix has been a trip down memory lane. As per the official source of Netflix, Cobra Kai is the Karate Kid franchise's official remake. The series started 34 years after the first movie The Karate Kid.

The Story

The story of Cobra Kai starts again when the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel is renewed after nearly decades of their last tournament as opponents. This show had three series and each series as exciting as The Karate Kid movie. The show features Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence as grown-ups and who face each other again.

A lot of fans are curious about is Anthony Michael Hall in Cobra Kai season 3? If you want to know the answer, read this article till the end. This article also contains some Cobra Kai season 3 spoilers. So, if you have not watched the show, brace yourself.

The story of season 3

As per The Express reports, season three comes with a shocking twist of the villain John Kreese, played by Martin Kpoove. The show offers flashbacks, and it tells that Kreese was a soldier who took part in the Vietnam war. He learned martial art moves from his senior Captain Marshall.

Is Hall in season 3?

The character of Captain Marshall in Cobra Kai season 3 sparked a lot of controversies. A lot of people thought that Anthony Michael Hall played the role.

So, the main question on everyone's minds is, is Anthony Michael Hall's in cobra kai season 3? The answer is "No". This veteran actor is not a part of the season 3 installment.

The Cobra Kai season cast on the official Netflix page does not include the name of Hall. It displays the name of actors like Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Xolo Mariduena.

What caused the controversy

The Cobra Kai season cast also has another actor, Terry Serpico. As per the sources of eSquire, Terry was the person who played the role of Marshall. The confusion was evident because he looks kind of similar to Anthony Michael Hall. Hence, fans assumed that Anthony Michael Hall played the role of Marshall in Cobra Kai season 3. Serpico has appeared in series and shows like The Flight Attendant (HBO Max), Yellowstone (Paramount Pictures), to name a few.

