ALQ Vs AHL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Saudi Pro League Game Preview

Al-Qadisiyah FC (ALQ) and Al-Ahli (AHL) will lock horns in the upcoming match of the Saudi Pro League on Friday, January 8, 2021, at 8:10 PM IST. The game will be played at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. Here is our ALQ vs AHL Dream11 prediction, top picks and ALQ vs AHL Dream11 team.

Al-Ahli Saudi FC are currently at the second spot of the Saudi Pro League standings with 22 points. Abdullah Hassoun Tarmin and team have played eleven games so far in the tournament, winning seven and losing three (one draw). Al-Qadisiyah FC, on the other hand, are at the tenth spot of the table with fourteen points and a win-loss record of 4-5 (two draws).

ALQ vs AHL Dream11 prediction: ALQ vs AHL Dream11 team and schedule

Date: Friday, January 8, 2021

Time: 8:10 PM IST

Venue: Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium, Dammam, Saudi Arabia

ALQ vs AHL Dream11 prediction: Probable ALQ vs AHL playing 11

Al-Qadisiyah FC probable 11 – Faisal Al-Masrahi, Khalifah Al-Dawsari, Fawaz Fallatah, Majed Al-Khaibari, Danilo Moreno Asprilla, Hassan Al-Amri, Mihai Bordeianu, Andria, Stanley Ohawuchi, Abdullah Hadhereti, Fahad Al-Johani

Faisal Al-Masrahi, Khalifah Al-Dawsari, Fawaz Fallatah, Majed Al-Khaibari, Danilo Moreno Asprilla, Hassan Al-Amri, Mihai Bordeianu, Andria, Stanley Ohawuchi, Abdullah Hadhereti, Fahad Al-Johani Al-Ahli Saudi FC probable 11 – Mohammed Al-Owais, Abdulbaset Al-Hindi, Abdullah Hassoun Tarmin, Lucas Lima, Motaz Hawsawi, Driss Fettouhi, Marko Marin, Samuel Owusu, Omar Al-Somah, Alexandru Mitrita, Muhannad Asiri

ALQ vs AHL Dream11 prediction: ALQ vs AHL Dream11 team, top picks

Al-Qadisiyah FC: Al-Dawsari, Danilo Moreno Asprilla, Stanley Ohawuchi

Al-Ahli Saudi FC: Abdullah Hassoun Tarmin, Driss Fettouhi, Omar Al-Somah

ALQ vs AHL Match prediction: ALQ vs AHL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Mohammed Al-Owais

Defenders: Abdullah Hassoun Tarmin, Lucas Lima, Motaz Hawsawi, Al-Dawsari

Midfielders: Driss Fettouhi, Danilo Moreno Asprilla, Hassan Al-Amri

Forwards: Omar Al-Somah, Stanley Ohawuchi, Abdullah Hadhereti

ALQ vs AHL team: ALQ vs AHL Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Al-Ahli Saudi FC are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The above ALQ vs AHL Dream11 prediction, ALQ vs AHL Dream11 team, probable ALQ vs AHL playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ALQ vs AHL Dream11 team and ALQ vs AHL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

