ALQ Vs AHL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Saudi Pro League Game Preview

Al-Qadisiyah FC (ALQ) and Al-Ahli (AHL) will lock horns in the upcoming match of the Saudi Pro League on Friday, January 8, 2021, at 8:10 PM IST. The game will be played at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. Here is our ALQ vs AHL Dream11 prediction, top picks and ALQ vs AHL Dream11 team.
Al-Ahli Saudi FC are currently at the second spot of the Saudi Pro League standings with 22 points. Abdullah Hassoun Tarmin and team have played eleven games so far in the tournament, winning seven and losing three (one draw). Al-Qadisiyah FC, on the other hand, are at the tenth spot of the table with fourteen points and a win-loss record of 4-5 (two draws).
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Al-Ahli Saudi FC are the favourites to win the game.
#الأهلي_القادسية pic.twitter.com/3p9icoWW5J— النادي الأهلي السعودي (@ALAHLI_FC) January 7, 2021
Note: The above ALQ vs AHL Dream11 prediction, ALQ vs AHL Dream11 team, probable ALQ vs AHL playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ALQ vs AHL Dream11 team and ALQ vs AHL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
