Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle Is Inspired By Seinfeld's Iconic Episode?

Netflix has been making the headlines throughout the year. The streaming giant has turned to production and creation with several originals. Recently, the creator and show developer of Too Hot to Handle talked about how the show was inspired by another show. Read on to know more about what Laura Gibson has to say:

Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle has a SEINFELD connection

Recently, Laura Gibson talked about her show Too Hot to Handle and its inspiration. She said that the idea of this new show came to her after re-watching the iconic Seinfeld episode titled The Contest. This new Netflix show aired a few days ago and it gives single people a chance to win $100,000 as long as they do not get intimate with anyone on the show.

In an interview to a leading news portal, Gibson stated that there was a specific episode from Seinfeld, which was released back in 1992, and it gave her the idea for Too Hot to Handle. In the episode, the lead cast which included Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer start a bet among themselves and see who can practice sexual abstinence for the longest time.

She said that they all had to control their desires for money and they all caved. This is when she felt that there can be a show around it. However, the new show has stepped up its game. Here, the contestants are on an island and they have to express their intentions about each other and rate each other on the show. A computer device is set to check if anyone is getting intimate with each other. If they do, they will get eliminated.

