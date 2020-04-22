'Too Hot To Handle': Cast Details Of New Netflix Reality Show

Netflix’s new show Too Hot to Handle is out and fans have been loving the show so far. The premise of the show revolves around several beautiful contestants who are on an island. The contestants are allowed to mingle with each other, however, if at all they get physical with each other the prize money drops down from $100,000. The show makers keep setting rules to make it challenging for the contestants to keep up and still avoid any physical intimacy with any other contestant. This is the first season of Too Hot to Handle, with eight episodes streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Flaunting These Off-shoulder Dresses Is Too Hot To Handle; See Pics

Too Hot to Handle cast details

Haley Cureton

Haley Cureton is based in Florida. The popular Instagram star attends university in North Florida. She is known for her huge Instagram following.

Francesca Farago

Francesca Farago is one of the most popular travel influencers from Canada. She was once famous for dating musician Diplo. Francesca describes herself as a total commitment-phobic person.

Harry Jowsey

Harry Jowsey is not a stranger to this reality television and he has been a part of such shows before. Prior to Too Hot to Handle, Harry competed and won Heartbreak Island, which was a Love Island-inspired show. However, days after winning the title he broke up with his onscreen partner and moved in with someone else.

Rhonda Paul

Rhonda is a 27-year-old lady from Atlanta. Rhonda has mentioned that she is bored with the dating scene and wants to find a proper connection. She seemed pretty confident as she stated she can have any boy she wants.

Sharron Townsend

Sharron is one of the most popular New Jersey trainers. He is also a professional coach for kids wrestling. He is 25 years old and was named Mr Pennsylvania in 2018.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's Mesmerising Photoshoots Are Too Hot To Handle; See Pics

David Birtwistle

David is a London-based resident who is a former semi-professional rugby player. He also has a degree in engineering. Fans of the contestant assume that he is on the show to get over his ex-girlfriend who is currently engaged to Hugh Heffner’s son.

Matthew Smith

Matthew once competed for America’s next top model. Matthew calls himself a "pretty shy guy" who is also a deep thinker. Smith has also mentioned that he loves beaches and swimming.

Kelechi Dyke

Kelechi is one of the most famous recruitment consultants in London. He moved to the UK at 13 years of age and is the eldest of eight siblings. The 27-year-old has mentioned that life has taught him to get whatever he wants.

Nicole O’Brien

Nicole is an Irish marketing executive based in London. Prior to getting into marketing, she worked on yachts in Chicago. She was the host to major stars such as Kanye West, Justin Bieber and Jay Z.

Chloe Veitch

Chloe is one of the youngest among the contestants as she is just 19 years of age. She has admitted that she often picks the wrong boys. However, the 19-year-old is confident to make an impact on the show.

Bryce Hirschberg

Bryce revealed that he is a director, producer and an actor and has worked on several projects in the past. His films are available to watch for free on YouTube. The 29-year-old is one of the richest contestants and spends most of his days on a yacht with his brother.

Kori Sampson

Kori is a personal trainer and a model from Plymouth. He is known to be impromptu in making decisions and is a huge party enthusiast. He also loves to travel and share his photos with his huge fan following on social media.

Lydia Clyma

Lydia is another contestant who is no stranger to reality television. Lydia turned down a marriage proposal as she felt she needed something more and hence came to the show.

Madison Wyborny

Madison describes herself as someone who is hard to connect. She is a model from Los Angeles and is one of the most followed stars on social media. Madison has admitted that she was quite excited to be on the show and experience new things.

Also Read | Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle Is Inspired By Seinfeld's Iconic Episode?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.